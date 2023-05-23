Retired Lino Lakes couple Joe and Gail Meyers just returned from a nearly five-month cruise that visited 28 countries. They are already planning their next cruise.
About four years ago, the Meyers did the Viking “Homelands” cruise, a two-week cruise that began in Sweden and traveled to Norway and Russia.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘I could be out here longer,’” Joe explained.
During the pandemic, the Meyers anxiously waited for the cruise lines to open back up. Last spring, they went on a cruise from Puerto Rico to Barcelona.
“We got a taste of what it was like to be out in big open ocean,” Joe recalled.
Viking posted the 2021-22 world cruise, which sold out in a week. Shortly later, the 22-23 cruise was listed. Joe said, “We pulled the plug and signed up.”
One thing the couple has grown to love about cruises is the fact that they are smaller ships. There are approximately 900 passengers, whereas some large cruise ships can carry up to 7,000 passengers.
The Meyers also appreciate the opportunities to learn along the way.
“They focus more on the travel aspect. You are not just a tourist, you are a traveler and you’re exploring the world, so they are really good at giving you all of the education, all of the history,” Gail explained. “On the down days when you are at sea, you can go to lectures and you can learn about the places that you are going.”
On the world cruise, the Meyers started in Florida, visiting several Caribbean islands on their way through the Panama Canal to the Galapagos Islands, then on to San Diego, Hawaii, Tahiti and other South Pacific islands. They went to New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal, and ultimately ended in London just a couple of days after the coronation of Charles III.
Some of the highlights included meeting their recently born grandson in California, going through the Panama Canal and seeing the views of Bora Bora and Petra, Jordan.
hrough this really beautiful canyon — it’s very narrow —and all of a sudden come out and you see carvings in the sandstone walls.”
Gail said she was fascinated to learn about Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore. “It really was fascinating learning about how important that area of the world is, has been and will continue to be to us, and yet we know so little about it,” she said.
The trip made them both thankful for living in the U.S., particularly in Minnesota.
“It just educates you. It shows you how other people in the world live,” Joe said. “I came away with being extremely thankful I’m born in the U.S.” He added, “We really live a really good life here in Minnesota, it is affordable for the vast majority of people. You go to places like Vietnam, and these people are working their butts off (and) they are riding around on scooters because it is the only thing they can afford.”
Gail said the cruise experience is all about experiencing different people and different cultures.
“There are a lot of differences, but there are so many similarities. People everywhere, they really just want to be happy, take care of their families and live a good life.”
Although all of the places they visited were fascinating, there are some places Gail says she doesn’t have the desire to return to. However, one place the Meyers want to explore more is Italy, and that’s just what they are planning to do.
Next spring, the couple will head out on another cruise that will begin in Florida and head to Spain, then France, and end in Italy. The Meyers then plan to stay in Italy for a month before heading back home to Lino Lakes.
