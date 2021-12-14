LINO LAKES — A developer would like to build a car wash and oil change facility in the Market Place development, but the council says that’s not the right location for the business.
Boing US Holdco, Inc. submitted a land use application for planned unit development (PUD) concept plan for a proposed car wash facility and separate oil change facility at 601 Apollo Drive. The 1.32-acre site is located within the Lino Lakes Market Place master planned shopping/retail center, which was approved in 2001. The development includes Target and Kohl’s, four retail buildings on Apollo Drive, and additional commercial buildings and lots along Lake Drive.
Per the Market Place Planned Development Overlay (PDO) Design Guidelines and site plan, the lot is to be developed as a bank. The applicant submitted the concept plan to seek input from the city’s advisory boards and City Council as to whether there would be interest to change the site use from a bank to a car wash and oil change facility.
City Planner Katie Larsen explained that the zoning has flexibility, and the council could change the site plan use if desired at the Dec. 6 work session. If there was support for the project, the applicant would then need to move forward with a formal ordinance amendment and site plan review land use application.
The site plan shows two separate buildings on the one lot. A 4,000-square-foot car wash is on the south side and a 1,400-square-foot oil change building is on the north side. The car wash includes 15 vacuum cleaner bays and multiple drive aisles. The oil change building includes three oil change bays and parking stalls.
Larsen reminded the council that Muddy Cow, which is proposed to have a rooftop bar, is currently under construction and will be located immediately adjacent to the facility, which could generate noise concerns.
Due to the high visibility of the commercial corner, the Economic Development Advisory Commission does not support changing the land use from a bank to a car wash and oil change, Larsen explained. The Planning and Zoning Board was a bit more divided (three in favor, two not in favor, and one abstention) of changing the use. “Overall, they were supportive of the use in the city, but they didn’t all agree on this being the best location,” she said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “I don’t mind the idea of the car wash and an oil change facility, but not at this location. There is one just up the block … I would not be in favor of changing anything related to this particular site at this time.”
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he was concerned about the noise from vacuum cleaners disrupting the rooftop next door. “We have got that rooftop, which is one of the most highly anticipated rooftops in the area,” he said. “I just feel like that is not a good corner spot for it.”
Council Member Tony Cavegn said, “I really like the idea of the facility, but I’m not thrilled with the location. I have no problem with changing what that corner is slated for. I don’t care if it is a bank or not, I just don’t think this is the right business for that corner,” he said. “This is our main commercial center of the city, and I don’t know that that’s the first thing we want to see as we drive into our main commercial center.”
Council Member Dale Stoesz echoed those thoughts. He also brought up the fact that if the project was built out the way it is proposed in the concept plan, the layout would only be conducive to that type of business and would not be able to be adapted for another type of business in the future.
Rafferty encouraged the developer to consider another location in the city; Council Member Christopher Lyden suggested that a possible location could be near the Casey’s on Lake Drive.
Jerod Hanaman, of Driven Brands Inc., said they were really only interested in the Market Place location. “For us, this is an intersection that we would probably need to make the concept work because of traffic counts and the way that we see that drop-off at Apollo Drive ...” he said. “We are looking for high-traffic, high-visibility areas to make the economics on the site work.” He added that being next to Target was a big draw for the location.
Hanaman said they might be able to shrink down the site plan a bit and work on potentially getting a second user on the property if the council was interested in that.
“We wish you the best on this, maybe in another location,” Rafferty said.
