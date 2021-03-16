LINO LAKES — The city has declared 6367 Ware Road a public health and safety nuisance.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that the property has been the subject of several complaints over the past three years for exterior storage of refuse, discarded appliances, junk vehicles and other debris. He said the property owner has been cited several times for noncompliance with city code, which has led to his conviction of criminal charges for the property violations in three separate court cases. (An additional probationary hearing is scheduled at the end of the month.)
Grochala said neither the citations nor convictions have resulted in the removal of the nuisance conditions. The property owner was issued an abatement order on Feb. 5 and was given 20 days to bring the property in compliance. The owner was also provided the opportunity to appeal the order. Grochala said an inspection of the property March 1 revealed the property is still in violation of code requirements.
The council officially declared the property a public health and safety nuisance March 8 and authorized city staff to take all necessary steps to abate the nuisance and assess all costs to the property.
Council Member Chris Lyden said, “This is a terrible situation … What are we doing to communicate with those residents (who have approached the city) to let them know what we are actively doing to fix this problem?”
Grochala said city staff hasn’t had a lot of contact with the adjacent property owners lately, but Public Safety Director John Swenson confirmed public safety staff have spoken with them. Grochala added that the city staff will follow up with a letter.
Council Member Michael Ruhland wanted to know if the city has to incur expenses for storage of some of the items that will need to be removed. Grochala explained that the city is required to hold anything that is deemed “of value” for a period of 60 days. He said that not only will the storage costs be assessed to the property, but those costs will need to be paid up front by the property owner if he wants to retrieve those items.
Following council’s declaration, the property owner has 14 more days to take care of the violations. If the problem is not addressed within that time period, the city attorney will seek an administrative warrant and summary abatement order from a court. All costs associated with the removal/storage will be assessed to the property and certified to the county auditor for collection with the property pursuant to 903.04(3) of the city code.
“It is very unfortunate when it gets to this point,” Mayor Rob Rafferty said. “This is happening all over the city in different areas and at different levels. Unfortunately, some of the cases just keep growing.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm
