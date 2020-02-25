Lino Lakes Council set to vote on Nadeau Acres March 9

LINO LAKES — Despite concerns about drainage impacts and the lack of a park as well as property-specific concerns, the Planning and Zoning Board decided to recommend that the City Council approve two actions in favor of the 69-lot development known as Nadeau Acres.
The Planning and Zoning Board voted 2-1 (Commissioners Michael Root and Perry Laden voted in favor and Commissioner Sue Peacock against; Paul Tralle and Neil Evenson were absent) Feb. 12 to recommend approval of a preliminary plat and a proposed rezoning from R, rural to R-1, single-family residential.
BL Holdings LLC, the developer, is proposing the development, which is located north of Birch Street (CSAH 34) and west of 20th Avenue (CSAH 54) across from the NorthPointe development. It contains two parcels totaling approximately 33 gross acres. The land is owned by Pierre and William Nadeau. The development is proposed to occur in two phases; the first phase would include 36 lots and the second phase, 33 lots.
Laden requested more information on the neighborhood park. City Planner Katie Larsen explained that a park is not proposed with this development, but a future park is proposed to be centrally located between 20th Avenue and Centerville Road. For now, the closest park to Nadeau Acres would be in NorthPointe.
Root said, “I have a concern that the residents are paying for the park dedication fees and there will be no park available for who knows how long into the future.”
Residents shared their comments and concerns with the commission and asked questions about the proposal during a public hearing. Christa Weber, who lives on 20th Avenue, was first up to the mike. She said that as the plans are drawn right now, it would require the relocation of her driveway. She had concerns about the driveway.
“We have some real concerns about the driveway because our intention when we bought this house was to build a shed. If the driveway has to be relocated, the driveway will actually go behind our house and we won't be able to build a shed. I don't think it is reasonable to make our driveway go behind our house.”
Larsen, the city planner, explained that the design for the driveway had not yet been finalized but confirmed that it will need to be relocated due to the proposed intersection.
Weber also warned that residents of the development who plan to use the park in NorthPointe will need to cross a busy road. “We on a regular basis have tried to cross 20th, and it's extremely dangerous. We tend to end up driving because people drive fast,” she said.
Resident Jim Nelson, who lives on 20th Avenue, read a speech he had prepared for the commissioners.
“We have lived here since 1987. We moved out here for the quiet privacy that my land currently provides. Developing this property to the south of me is destroying what I like the most about living here,” Nelson said. “Now I get to look out my windows to the south and see nothing but berms and houses ... it looks like the traffic headed north will shine right in my upstairs bedroom.”
He added, “I really don't understand this process. Why, before developers spend thousands or tens of thousands of dollars on these projects, aren't the adjacent property owners informed and allowed to have a private meeting with city staff to share concerns and issues before the developer commits a lot of money to the design? It is really sad to see the people who have lived next to the property and paid taxes for years have virtually no say on what goes on with these developments ...”
Larsen explained that in addition to the notice of the public hearing in the newspaper, letters were also sent out to residents who live within 600 feet of the proposed development. She added that even though the city strongly encourages developers to host neighborhood meetings, they are not required to do so.
Larry Olson, of BL Holdings LLC, said they had not held any neighborhood meetings, but he did have some phone conversations with some of the neighbors.
Laden said, “This is a pretty large development and will affect a lot of people. I would encourage developers, whenever they do a project, to have an open house or meeting. I'm not sure why a developer would be opposed to doing that.”
Olson said he would keep that in mind for future projects in the city.
David Vickers, who lives on Centerville Road, owns the farm on the west side of the Nadeaus’ property. He said he has concerns with how drainage from the development would affect his property.
“The plan is for runoff water to spill into the ditch that is on our farm. In order for that water to spill into our ditch, it has to go across our land. The ditch is private from our farm all the way to 20th,” Vickers said. “With the drainage of the water off of the project, who will maintain the area of the ditch where the water is going to spill from the project into our ditch and the access to maintain that area?”
Julie McNeely, a resident on 20th Avenue, is also concerned about drainage.
“The largest concern that I have is when you look at the water here, this is not a puddle. That is a lot of water,” she explained. “My concern is when I see almost 30,000 square feet of fill that is going to fill these wet areas, that is like putting a cork on the north side of my property and I have grave concerns about where that water is going to go.” McNeely is worried that excess water from the development may damage her perennials, pollinator-friendly plantings and fruit trees.
The City Council will consider the project’s preliminary plat and rezoning at its March 9 meeting.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.