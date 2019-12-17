LINO LAKES — It took 37 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a personal injury crash on the Interstate in September, 22 minutes to respond to 9-1-1 call where a 15-month-old was having difficulty breathing and 26 minutes to respond in November to an individual who was experiencing a stroke.
Those are just some of the examples of why officials in Lino Lakes are advocating for changes to ambulance primary service areas (PSAs). The topic was discussed at the council's Dec. 9 meeting, but has previously been discussed at other work sessions and meetings dating back to last January, when the council approved a resolution showing its support for HF 1364 and SF 2136. Both bills would have required local approval for any changes to ambulance service providers.
Even though those bills didn't go anywhere last legislative session, Director of Public Safety John Swenson said he is hopeful those bills will be taken up this next session.
“We play a vital role in the delivery of emergency medical services in Lino Lakes. We are almost always first on the scene. Our police officers go on every medical call. We want to make sure that our residents are getting the best public safety services and medical services that we can provide. Not knowing what this looks like going forward puts us at a disadvantage,” Swenson explained. “We believe that because of the integrated nature of how we are in the system, we ought to be at the table when changes are being discussed. There needs to be a mechanism for that.”
The city has been notified that on June 1, its ambulance service provider will change from North Memorial to MHealth Fairview, but has been given few details about what that will mean for the city and potential impacts on residents. Currently, Fairview is the owner of the ambulance PSA that covers Lino Lakes, and Fairview contracts with North Memorial for ambulance service.
“We currently don't have any information about what those changes will look like, what level of service we can expect (or) whether or not Anoka County's dispatch requirements can be met,” Swenson explained.
The Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) is the state agency that licenses ambulance services in Minnesota. Each ambulance service is licensed to provide a certain level of care (basic life support, advanced life support or a combination). Each ambulance service is licensed to provide care in an assigned PSA, which has defined geographic boundaries.
Swenson explained that he had attended a couple of EMSRB meetings about MHealthFairview and no decision has been made as to whether the change in PSA that covers Lino Lakes is a change of ownership or a transfer of license (name change). That distinction is important, Swenson said, because that will determine if there is an opportunity for public input during the process. If it is a change of ownership, public hearings would be required if more than five opposing written comments were received. If it is deemed a name change, no public comment would be required.
Councilman Michael Manthey said, “This is a really important topic. This is something that has been around as long as I have sat up here. ... When you have an ambulance service that is a business and you don't allow a community to protect themselves, it is kind of butting heads there. Cities like us want to be able to make decisions for what we need for our community. It really bothers me. This needs to be changed.”
Mayor Jeff Reinert said, “Essentially, they are creating monopolies for these ambulance services. Competition is good and monopolies are not. If you have a monopoly, there is no incentive to compete, and competition is what brings about a better result. We don't have that, and we are experiencing that right now ... we are experiencing poor service and that is not good because it is a life-or-death situation.”
To push for change and establish the city's position on the topic, the council approved a resolution that memorializes three things:
Requests that EMSRB Board find that the June 1, 2020 change in ambulance service for the PSA that covers the city of Lino Lakes does meet the requirement set out in Minnesota Statute 144E.14 to require a new application.
Continues to support legislative changes that would require local approval for any changes in ambulance services.
Directs staff to research avenues to make application to the EMSRB to provide ambulance service for the city of Lino Lakes.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
