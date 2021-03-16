Lino Lakes Council moves forward with hard court plans at Tower Park

LINO LAKES — The City Council is moving forward with plans for two tennis courts and four pickleball courts at Birch Street and Centerville Road (Tower Park).
The City Council has approved the plans and specifications for the project and authorized the advertisement for bids for the hard court facility.
The estimated project cost is $480,000. Public Services Director Rick DeGardner explained that $375,000 of that will be paid for using general fund balance reserves and the remaining $107,100 will come from park dedication fees from the Nadeau Acres development.
Council Member Chris Lyden said he was not in support of the item on the council’s March 8 agenda. “Just because the Tower Park is on the agenda does not make it a priority. We are talking about a seasonal park here … That’s insignificant when comparing it to the potential of reopening the YMCA.
“Reopening the YMCA is my priority,” he said. “Reopening the Y will take more than just love and kindness, it will take a financial commitment. The Y would serve youth, serve teenagers, serve adults, serve seniors 12 months of the year.”
Lyden suggested the council not rush into anything with those dollars and table the item until plans develop for the future of the Y.
Council Member Tony Cavegn said he agreed with Lyden. “We have several parks that are in need of repairs,” he said. “To me, it doesn’t make sense to start investing in a park that I personally don’t think serves our community best based on its location. I think the funds would be better spent in other areas.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he was in favor of the dollars being spent on hard courts. “In 2017, the City Council directed staff to put dollars and cents away for
his particular area next to the fire station … That end of town has neighborhoods that do not have parks,” he said.
Rafferty added that the number of homes on that side of town has dramatically increased, and the city currently only has one pickleball court in the Northpointe development and one tennis court in Arena Acres Park. “I am definitely in favor of trying to get something done on this side of the city.”
Council Member Dale Stoesz said he supported the idea because of park dedication requirements and the fact that the project has been in the works for several years.
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he was also in favor of hard courts at Tower Park and felt they would serve a range of age groups.
The council ultimately passed a resolution 3-2 (Lyden and Cavegn opposed) approving the plans and specifications and authorizing advertisement for bids for the hard court facility.
The City Council will likely award a contract at its April 12 meeting. Construction will begin in April or May, with final completion in July.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
