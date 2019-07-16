LINO LAKES — The city is one step closer to creating a substantial development on the “gateway corner” of Hodgson Road and County Road J.
The City Council held a public hearing and passed a resolution at its July 8 meeting approving a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for District 1-13. There was no public comment during the public hearing.
Lyngblomsten Senior Housing Inc. is proposing to develop the 20-acre area located in the northwest quadrant of Hodgson Road and County Road J as a senior living community. The council approved the preliminary plat/planned unit development stage plan for the project April 8. The project is proposed to include 20 rental cottage homes and a senior rental housing building consisting of both independent and assisted-living units. A skilled nursing facility is also planned as part of the campus. The estimated value of the project is $28.9 million.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that the project would address a number of city goals and has numerous benefits for the public including, but not limited to:
• Demolition and consolidation of existing underutilized properties, including removal of four existing buildings and consolidation of multiple vacant or underutilized parcels as well as the development of new commercial pad sites, which will generate new commercial tax base.
• New public street improvements to Hodgson and County Road J to improve circulation, capacity and safety along the corridor.
• Construction of nearly a half-mile of new trail linking residents west of Hodgson Road with the existing trail system to the east.
• Extension of public water and sanitary sewer to areas currently without service. The project will include main lines to service areas east of Hodgson Road and extension of trunk water main through the development area.
• Creation of approximately 130 FTE jobs with average hourly wages of $22.50/hour.
Lyngblomsten Senior Housing Inc. has applied for public assistance to offset land, infrastructure and construction costs related to the senior building. This assistance would be provided in the form of TIF. “TIF is a financing tool that cities use to bridge the gap for extraordinary costs related to the project,” explained Mikaela Huot, of Baker Tilly, formerly Springsted, the city’s financial adviser.
The establishment of a TIF district requires the preparation of a TIF plan and review by both the school district and county. Grochala said no comments were received from either Centennial Schools or Anoka County.
Additionally, in accordance with Minnesota statute, the plan requires that at least 20% of the units be restricted to persons or families with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income.
The City Council and EDA propose to establish a housing district. The maximum duration of a housing district is 26 years from the date of receipt of the first tax increment. The TIF plan proposes a maximum duration of nine years.
Huot explained the primary purpose of the district is to aid in the construction of the proposed senior housing facility. Tax increment is intended to be used to offset costs related to land, building and infrastructure costs.
According to the TIF plan, because of “extraordinary costs” associated with the project — including land assembly, infrastructure and building — the project would not be reasonably expected to occur solely through private investment. The estimated public costs eligible for reimbursement from tax increment would be $3.7 million.
Approval of the TIF plan and determination of eligible costs does not obligate the city/EDA to any specific district duration or amount of assistance, Huot said. The determination of any specific assistance package will be part of a separate contract for development. The EDA will consider approval of a contract for private development on July 22.
