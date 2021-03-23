LINO LAKES — The city will not receive the full report on the YMCA facility until the first week of April, but the City Council now has a glimpse into what its consultants have been working on and what possibilities there may be for the future of the vacant building.
Back in December, the council authorized Isaac Sports Group (ISG) to prepare a feasibility study to evaluate options for future operation of the facility. The study comes after the city was notified last summer that the Y would not reopen its fitness and well-being center, located next to the city Civic Center. The city officially took over the property March 1.
“It is unfortunate that we are in this position, but we are, and I think there are opportunities we can take advantage of,” noted Community Development Director Michael Grochala at the council’s March 18 special work session. “We are the proud owners of a 42,000-square-foot building.”
ISG’s President Stu Isaac and Project Leader Duane Proell presented the preliminary findings of the study, which Grochala described as a very “high-level overview.”
Up to this point, Isaac said, ISG has held regular meetings with city staff and conducted individual interviews with members of the City Council; inspected the facility; reviewed and analyzed the Y programs, budgets, membership data, equipment and furnishings; reviewed and analyzed comparable private and public facilities in the area; interviewed key stakeholders; and explored possible partnerships with service, equipment and program providers.
Following ISG’s review of Y programming, Isaac said there are three main opportunities for expanding community recreation opportunities:
Enhance programming/offering new programming for a wide range of constituents and users.
Offer more community-based programs for all ages and utilizing the multipurpose spaces.
Offer special needs and adaptive recreation programs.
Isaac said ISG is also exploring what types of memberships the city could offer. There could be discounts for Lino Lakes residents and/or seniors, multiple-use passes (punch cards) or drop-in users. Another possibility might be to offer fitness or aquatic memberships only.
“One thing that people always asked us is, ‘Why did the YMCA fail?’” Isaac said. “Based on the interviews and our analysis of this… We go back to the membership model, the limited programming/scheduling … There seemed to be lack of a long-term plan for program development and facility upgrades, so really, (a lack of) long-term investment in the facility.
The tipping point was, of course, the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The vision, Isaac said, is to create the Lino Lakes Recreation and Community Center, which would act as a “community hub” with a family-friendly membership model.
“The vision is to provide community classes, activities and services to augment the recreation, sport and leisure activities of the rec center,” Isaac explained. The goal would be to create signature amenities so that the facility becomes a destination for both residents and non-residents.
Some of those amenities could include court facilities (basketball, pickleball, volleyball) as well as an indoor walking track, climbing wall and community meeting space. Other opportunities involve taking advantage of the building’s exterior space.
ISG is diving into three different management models for the facility: a city-managed model, an outsourced management model or a hybrid management model. Isaac presented some of the pros and cons for each model and said they are now mainly focused on the hybrid model.
The full report will have a lot more detail, but preliminary estimates show the city would need more than $631,000 to open the facility.
“Regardless of the management model that you select to move forward with, if you choose to move forward, there is going to be a ramp-up time, and it is different for every single facility. There is going to be a year, or two or three or longer … We will know that in the final report,” Proell explained. “This facility is going to need for the city to subsidize it to a certain amount. We are going to identify that for you so you will know exactly what subsidy you are probably going to be looking at.”
Isaac said the city would likely not recoup its opening costs until year four or five, but that timeline can be accelerated depending on what options the council chooses. For example, by leasing the fitness equipment instead of purchasing it, the city could significantly reduce startup costs.
Council asks questions, shares input
Prior to ISG’s presentation, Mayor Rob Rafferty requested that only council members ask questions of the consultants. He said there would be plenty of opportunities in the future for public input.
Among other questions asked by council, Council Member Michael Ruhland asked how much the Y was charging for memberships and how many members it had before the pandemic commenced. Isaac shared some membership price data but said ISG and the city entered into a nondisclosure agreement that specifically prohibits the consultant from sharing that information with the public. He noted that the information is factored into the report.
Ruhland also wanted to know when and how the city would gather feedback from residents. “I think it is important to get feedback from the actual membership base,” he said.
City Administrator Sarah Cotton said city staff is considering options to solicit public input. “We can talk about the best way to reach the public. Maybe we want to try several different approaches,” she said.
Council Member Tony Cavegn asked how long it would take to get the facility up and running. Isaac responded, “My feeling is the six-month time frame from when you pull the trigger.”
Council Member Christopher Lyden said, “Moving from the Y to a rec facility and a community center, I think that would serve our residents.” Lyden added that the hybrid management model is the option he is most interested in learning more about. He said he also really liked the idea of utilizing the land outside of both the Y and City Hall, perhaps for community gardens, sand volleyball courts, a horseshoe pit, or even a dog park.
Council Member Dale Stoesz wanted to make sure whatever the city does won’t compete with local businesses. He added he would also like to see the city open up the playground to residents immediately, regardless of the timeline for the building.
Rafferty said, “Our facility is very sterile, if you will; it is very bland, there is nothing really exciting over there. The thing that is going to make this thing work in my mind is it has to be unique.”
He added, “This is an exciting time for the city of Lino Lakes. We have some very positive things. The sad fact is we have to move on from the partnership with the YMCA and yet at the same time, we have many opportunities before us that can be done successfully if done right.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
