LINO LAKES — One member of the City Council hopes the city will be able to hold its annual Blue Heron Days parade this August.
Council Member Dale Stoesz recently requested that the topic be added to a work session agenda for further discussion and direction.
Last spring, the council made the tough decision to not only cancel Blue Heron Days, but also all of its summer programming and events because of the ongoing pandemic.
“I’ve had conversations with community members who want to see if we can revive Blue Heron Days,” Stoesz said March 22. Stoesz is interested in looking into the possibility of holding the parade this year.
“I know we don’t have the internal staff to organize that … in lieu of that, I thought I would throw my name in the hat to start up a volunteer committee to see if we can run a Blue Heron Days Parade.” He mentioned he already has a few volunteers who are willing to serve on the committee.
Stoesz said because the event is later in the summer, other cities likely will have held events by then and learned important lessons that the city of Lino Lakes can also learn from to hold a safe, successful event.
Stoesz requested council permission to explore what a parade could look like this year. Ultimately, he said, the council would need to approve a formal special event permit.
City Administrator Sarah Cotton shared some of city staff’s concerns on the topic. “We do have to follow the outdoor venue guidance. If you read through that, it is pretty detailed and there is a lot of work involved,” she said. “I have heard from other cities that are planning events, but they are also prepared to cancel or postpone those events if they need to due to executive orders or depending on what the pandemic situation is.”
Cotton added that the city does not have dedicated resources in its 2021 budget for Blue Heron Days events. “Staff would want to sit down with that committee to see what they are thinking and what help they need from the city, if any. I don’t know that there is a ton of staff time that we can offer up but it is something that we can talk through,” she said.
Director of Public Safety John Swenson explained that securing intersections during the parade does come at a cost. Before the pandemic hit, Swenson explained that the city was in the process of trying to work out a deal with Target in an effort to come up with a solution for a neighborhood that cannot get in or out of the development for several hours before, during and after the parade due to the road closures. That effort never really went anywhere, because Blue Heron Days was canceled in 2020.
“From previous dealings, they (Target corporation) are a slow-moving beast, and so I doubt we would be able to get anything in place for this August —but we can try. Again, that will come with an expense that we don’t have budgeted for,” Swenson said.
Council Member Christopher Lyden said right now, he would not be comfortable supporting a parade in the city. “It would be really hard for me to support this when the executive orders and CDC say it is not safe,” he said. “We talk about costs, but there is a human cost too.” Lyden shared that his daughter is an ICU nurse at the University of Minnesota and helped out on the East Coast during the height of the pandemic.
“I think our community might be ready to have a celebration and the executive orders may be updated by then,” Stoesz said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he didn’t see a problem with doing some exploratory work to see what resources would be needed for the parade and what that would look like.
Council members Michael Ruhland and Tony Cavegn said they also agreed that it couldn’t hurt to do some more research and discuss the topic again in the future. Lyden said he would also be okay if Stoesz continued his research as long as he doesn’t tap into any city resources.
Stoesz will report back to the council at a future work session for further discussion on the topic.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.