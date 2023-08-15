LINO LAKES — Now that Aug. 1 has come and gone, many cities are scrambling to figure out what restrictions, if any, should be put in place when it comes to cannabis.
As of Aug. 1, adults 21 years and older can possess marijuana with certain restrictions.
A new agency, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), will be created and will be responsible for making rules, setting policy, developing draft model ordinances, and exercising regulatory authority over the industry. OCM will need to have all of that complete by Jan. 1 2025, when the sale of products will be allowed.
“The new legislation has put us in an awkward spot,” said Deputy Director Kyle Leibel. “We would like to try to get ahead of this … We are looking for council direction on next steps.”
Leibel says the city’s current ordinances do not adequately address potential problems resulting from the use of cannabis in public places. He says the ordinance pertaining to tobacco is specific to tobacco and does not address cannabis. Additionally, the ordinance pertaining to the use of alcohol in/on public parks and grounds also fails to address the foreseeable problems with the use of cannabis in such places.
Minnesota statutes prohibit smoking (including smoking of marijuana and cannabis) via the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act in public, indoor places. It does not address outdoor public spaces.
City Administrator Sarah Cotton says currently someone couldn’t use cannabis inside of the Rookery Activity Center, but they could do so in the parking lot.
Leibel describes a scenario of a family shopping at Target and being exposed to secondhand smoke while walking through the parking lot.
“What are we going to do to protect our residents who are using public spaces, is that our responsibility?” Leibel asks.
Council Member Michael Ruhland says he would like to see restrictions in city parks. “That’s no place for that,” he said. Council Member Dale Stoesz wants to “restrict it as much as you can.”
The City Council is expected to consider a draft ordinance prohibiting the use of cannabis in public spaces at its Aug.14 meeting (after press deadline). The second reading is scheduled for Aug. 28.
