Lino Lakes considers redistricting changes

The city of Lino Lakes is contemplating making some minor tweaks to its precinct lines, since it is a redistricting year. Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts after completion of the decennial Census. The purpose of redistricting is to ensure that people are equally represented.
Municipalities can be impacted by the redrawing of lines because legislative boundaries (state and federal) can change, and the boundaries of municipal voting precincts must coincide with those new legislative lines.
City Clerk Julie Bartell explained that redistricting season is a logical time for cities to review their voting precincts because there is public awareness and opportunity to inform residents of changes to their polling location. Reasons to consider change are population differences due to development, identification of better polling facilities, or making locations more convenient for voters.
The deadline for redistricting (legislature and the courts) is Feb. 15. Cities will receive a final redistricting map (indicating state and federal legislative districts) Feb. 17. The Lino City Council will then likely adopt a resolution at its March 14 meeting that would establish the precincts and polling locations. The deadline for cities is March 29.
The council is considering enlarging Precinct 5, which is currently the smallest precinct in the city, to include an adjacent area that includes St. Clair Estates, Shenandoah 3rd Addition and Spirit Hills subdivisions. Those areas are currently in Precinct 4, which is currently the largest precinct in the city. Any changes called for by the state redistricting process are still forthcoming, and would need to be incorporated.
“I do not have any inkling at this point if we will face redistricting changes,” Bartell said.
— Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.