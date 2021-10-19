•Volunteers with the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department were recently recognized for their efforts in 2020 and 2021. Volunteers participate in programs that include Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Police Reserve, Trail Watch, Police Explorer and the Chaplain program.
For 2020, Adam Nelson (Reserve) and Linda Curtis (Trail Watch) received five-year pins; Ericca Bakke (CERT), Christy Narwid (CERT), Kari Bornhoft (TrailWatch), Debbie Ziniel (Trail Watch), Paula Andrzejewski (Trail Watch), Michelle Davidson (Trail Watch), Rachel Davidson (Trail Watch), Barb Huddle (Trail Watch), Carla Heir (Trail Watch), Jeff Thill (Trail Watch) and Kari Thill (Trail Watch) all received 10-year pins.
For 2021, Wes Pederson (Chaplain) and Brent Vetter (Trail Watch) received five-year pins; and Matt Nelson (Reserve) received a 10-year pin.
•Some changes to polling locations are proposed for the 2022 election season. City staff has been reviewing polling places within the city as as part of its efforts to move away from using schools as polling places. Redistricting as well as new residential development may necessitate drawing new precinct lines in 2022.
Rice Lake Elementary has been the Precinct 7 polling location for many years. Staff is planning that the November 2021 election will be the last one where a school is used as a polling place and recommends the City Council designate Lino Lakes Fire Station No. 2 (1710 Birch St.) as a new polling place. If approved, Precinct 6 would change to the fire station and Precinct 7 would then change to Living Waters Lutheran Church (865 Birch St). Living Waters was previously the Precinct 6 polling place.
•One property owner will be assessed $199 for delinquent weed abatement charges. City Code section 904 establishes that weeds or grass growing in excess of 8 inches in height are a public nuisance. Property owners in violation of this requirement are notified and provided an opportunity to cure the nuisance. If the violation is not addressed within a specified period of time, city staff and/or private contractors are directed to abate the nuisance. The cost of abatement is then charged to the property owner. In the event that the property owner fails to pay the costs incurred, the city may certify the charges against the property for collection with property taxes as a special assessment.
•Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the city will have an updated joint powers agreement (JPA) with Anoka County for election equipment and expenses. In 2013, the city entered into a JPA with the county to manage replacement of voting equipment and ongoing election costs. The agreement provides for equitable distribution of costs and has been successful in managing the replacement and upkeep of vote scanning equipment (2013), introduction of electronic poll books (2016) and replacement of ADA voter-assist equipment (2021) while providing a stable cost to jurisdictions for annual budgeting. The Anoka County Board of Commissioners recently approved an updated JPA, which includes minor changes relating to dates, removal of hospital districts and allocation of absentee ballot mailing costs. The JPA is a four-year agreement.
•The city will offer its employees a new bank of 40 hours of COVID leave through March 31, 2022. Even though the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) expired on Dec. 31, 2020, the city of Lino Lakes continued to offer 80 hours of COVID sick leave to employees from Jan. 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021.
Human Resources and Communications Manager Meg Sawyer said, “Staff feels this is our best option moving forward to keep City Hall, public safety and public works as safe as possible during this pandemic.”
•The public safety department will serve as the grant administrator for Anoka County’s Toward Zero Death (TZD) initiative. TZD is a statewide program that uses a collaborate approach of education, enforcement, engineering, emergency medical services and everyone to work towards the goal of reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries on Minnesota roadways to zero. Members from Lino Lakes Public Safety work together with members of other law enforcement agencies within Anoka County to provide high-visibility enforcement efforts throughout Anoka County that focus on impaired driving, speed violations, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.
The costs associated with providing Lino Lakes Police Officers to provide this high-visibility enforcement activity is reimbursed through the TZD grant provided by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). In an effort to share responsibilities of the administration of the grant, each Anoka County partner law enforcement agency rotates which agency is the grant administer. Lino Lakes has volunteered to administer the grant for the next three years.
•The city has finished paying for its 2020 surface water management project. Council authorized the second and final payment for $7,860 to Arnt Construction Company. The $41,400 project cleaned out three stormwater management ponds. City Engineer Diane Hankee explained that construction for the project began in early February. All three excavation sites were completed by March. However, restoration of the Black Duck Drive site was not satisfactorily completed until late August.
•The city has also finished paying its bills for the 2021 street maintenance project; council authorized the second and final payment for $76,695 to Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC. Hankee said construction of the project began in early July. All of the streets receiving the rejuvenator treatment were completed in July and all crack filling was completed in September. The final contract amount was $201,007, or $11,030 under budget.
•The council has authorized the preparation of plans and specifications for the 2022 77th Street realignment project. The city of Lino Lakes plans to realign 77th Street between Marilyn Drive and Lake Drive so that 77th Street aligns with Market Place Drive at Lake Drive. This is part of an overall redevelopment plan for a future commercial area in coordination with the city’s Economic Development Authority.
Additionally, the project would aid in development of city-owned properties north of 77th Street and properties to the south.
WSB has submitted a $34,030 proposal to complete plans and specifications and a signal justification report, and to provide bid documents for the project. The project is estimated to cost $569,000.
The council will award a construction contract in February and construction should begin in May, with final completion in September.
•October is Toastmasters Month. Toastmasters International, the world’s leading organization devoted to communication, public speaking and leadership skills, provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. Toastmasters, founded in October 1924, has over 350,000 members in 143 countries and more than 16,600 clubs worldwide.
The public is invited to attend a Lino Lakes Toastmasters meeting at from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. The group is currently meeting via Zoom. Visit https://linolakes.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
The next City Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. There will also be a work session immediately beforehand at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.
Shannon Granholm
Log In
