LINO LAKES —The City Council has decided the best thing to do for this year is to cancel Blue Heron Days along with all summer programs and events.
At the April 6 work session, held via teleconferencing, City Administrator Jeff Karlson and Public Services Director Rick DeGardner solicited direction from the council on whether Blue Heron Days and the city's summer programs and events should be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been wrestling with whether or not to cancel summer programs,” Karlson said. “In order to make those happen, we need to get the vendors, sponsors and employees in place ... Right now, with the way things stand, we are of the feeling that we don't know that it is a good time at this point to start lining up seasonal staff and vendors and getting everything in place. Our recommendation at this point is to cancel our summer programs.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty wondered even if events were still able to happen, whether people would feel comfortable enough to attend. “Maybe it is better to rest on it and let things get back to a normal state,” he said.
DeGardner said, “We just think realistically, with everything you see on
TV, to think that we are going to be back to normal by June or July, I just don't see it.” DeGardner added that in addition to canceling Blue Heron Days, he would recommend the city cancel all its summer programs/events, including senior and outdoor programs.
Councilman Dale Stoesz wanted to know if the city could still do something for Blue Heron Days, such as a drive-by parade in which everyone would stay in their vehicles. DeGardner explained that even though that is a great idea, it would likely not be possible due to “staff eliminations.”
“One of the rationales of doing this is getting back to the core essential services that the city needs to fall back on. The question is (whether) recreational opportunities and community celebrations are essential. I would say for 2020, that is not the case,” he said.
Karlson explained that if the programs and events were canceled, that would mean a reduction in hours and in staff. The city would not hire additional summer employees and some existing employees, such as the recreation supervisor, would be placed on furlough.
DeGardner said, “We are hopeful that if we go down this road, that by fall we will be back to normal programming.”
He also noted that the city will have to prioritize which areas it maintains for mowing.
“I have been the one to delay this inevitability. Realistically, I don't see anything happening in the next week, two weeks or three weeks that is going to change the course of what is going to be going on this summer,” he said. “I say we make the decision now and let people know, so they can make other plans.”
Mayor Rafferty and councilmen Stoesz, Christopher Lyden and Michael Ruhland said they would support the cancellations. Councilman Tony Cavegn was a bit more hesitant.
“I would prefer to delay a little bit. It is a lot to think about ... I would like to understand how many jobs are going to be let go; we are talking about a lot of people that count on that summer employment as well,” Cavegn said.
“Certainly, there have been many opinions that we are not sure if people are going to show up for these things anyway, which is very possible. On the flip side, people might be thinking, ‘All right, let’s get through this and we can go celebrate at Blue Heron Days at the end of the summer.’”
DeGardner mentioned that he didn't feel the time is right to ask area businesses to consider sponsoring Blue Heron Days.
Rafferty said, “I think they need a clear direction to go. As disappointed as I am for the programs and things that were being set up, I think people have a right to know ...”
The council unanimously agreed to direct staff to cancel all city events/programs for the summer.
Karlson said, “It is very disappointing for me, given that I am (retiring) at the end of August. I was really looking forward to another Corn Roast and Blue Heron Days. I love those events. Unfortunately, it is not going to happen now.”
