LINO LAKES — Following several months of discussion, the council chose to deny a request for a deck variance.
Applicant Brian Rydlund submitted a land use application for a setback variance for the purpose of constructing a deck on his property located at 842 Lois Lane. A 2.7-foot variance to reduce the side yard setback from a required 5 feet to 2.3 feet was requested. The Planning and Zoning Board first discussed the request back in October and the City Council subsequently discussed it at various work sessions and meetings throughout November and December.
“There are no unique circumstances to the property that prevents compliance with the side yard requirement,” City Planner Katie Larsen explained at the Jan. 11 council meeting.
Rydlund has previously stated that the original deck was constructed by the home’s original owners between 1987 and 1991. In the late ’90s, Rydlund remodeled the deck to its current location. The city has no record of a building permit for either of the projects. Larsen explained the 5-foot side yard setback requirement has been around since the 1970s.
Council Member Christopher Lyden said he did not think the variance should be denied, but rather granted with the condition that the homeowner would maintain a 10-foot buffer in between structures.
“This is a deck that has been there for 30 years. The city has never received a complaint,” Lyden said. “If this fails, this is a good example of when people say ‘government is too big’ … Regulations don’t exist for themselves, they exist for public good, health and welfare.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he was in favor of denying the variance. “I am not in favor of changing ordinance now because it does create a backlog of other issues that will come our way,” he said. “The benefit of the code itself is to try to create avenues that we have to stick by. We have got rules and things that are in place for a reason.”
Council Member Tony Cavegn said he struggled with this decision, but ultimately decided denying the variance would be best. He also wanted to know how the city could prevent something like this from happening to another resident in the future.
Larsen encouraged residents to contact City Hall if they have questions about a possible project. “Ordinances are certainly in place to protect you, but also to protect your neighbors,” she said. She gave a scenario, if in the future the neighbor wants to build a privacy fence or a shed, it would be too close to the deck.
The variance was ultimately denied (4-1; Lyden voted no). Rydlund asked what the rationale was behind the denial.
Rafferty said he is in favor of the ordinance the way it is written.
Cavegn said his denial was because of the possibility of things “snowballing” for the city, and it not being in the city’s best interest long term.
Council Member Michael Ruhland said, “I have got to stick with the rules and how they are written. I think it is really unfortunate that the previous homeowner didn’t pull a permit.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm
