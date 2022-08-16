“I love Kwik Trip, but not in my backyard,” is a statement that seems to resonate with many residents who live adjacent to a proposed Kwik Trip in Lino Lakes.
The Planning and Zoning Board is recommending the City Council approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for both a motor fuel station and car wash as well as a site and building plan review for a 11,800-square-foot Kwik Trip to be located at the southwest quadrant of CSAH 23 (Lake Drive) and CSAH 49 (Hodgson Road), near the city’s border with Circle Pines.
The 14-acre site is vacant commercial. City Planner Katie Larsen explained that the property is zoned general business and has been guided for commercial development since 1958. The closest residential neighborhoods to the site are Rice Lake Estates in Lino Lakes and The Pine Hollow development in Circle Pines. Larsen said the parking lot is proposed to be about 820 feet away from the closest home and the building approximately 1,000 feet.
“We are very excited about the opportunity on this corner,” said Dean George, a representative of Kwik Trip. “We are happy to be here in Lino Lakes.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct an error.
