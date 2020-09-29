Lino Lakes, Blaine in top 3 healthiest housing markets

A study by the New York financial technology company SmartAsset ranked the healthiest housing markets in the state of Minnesota, and the cities of Lino Lakes and Blaine made the top three.
Lino Lakes came in at number two and Blaine at number three. White Bear Lake also came in the top 10, at number nine. A healthy housing market is both stable and affordable. Homeowners in a healthy market should easily be able to sell their homes with a low risk of losing money over the long run.
In order to find the healthiest housing markets in the country, the study considered the following four factors: stability, affordability, fluidity and risk of loss.
Affordability accounted for 40% of the Healthiest Markets Index, while each of the other three factors accounted for 20%. If data on the four factors was unavailable, those cities were omitted from the rankings. For more information, visit smartasset.com/mortgage/mortgage-calculator#minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.