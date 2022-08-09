It’s almost time to crown the 2022-2023 Miss Lino Lakes Ambassadors. Ten candidates are vying for three crowns to represent Lino Lakes and the surrounding communities.

The mission of the Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador Program is to empower young women in the community to become confident leaders through mentorship, volunteerism and educational scholarships.

Callie-Huntington.jpg
Chloe-Bastyr.jpg
Ellianna-Austin.jpg
Emily-Sorem.jpg
Emma-Warner.jpg
Jenna-Whiting.jpg
Lauren-Scheurer.jpg
Morgan-Zaczkowski.jpg
Selah-Hunt.jpg
Sophia-Engler.jpg

