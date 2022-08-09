It’s almost time to crown the 2022-2023 Miss Lino Lakes Ambassadors. Ten candidates are vying for three crowns to represent Lino Lakes and the surrounding communities.
The mission of the Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador Program is to empower young women in the community to become confident leaders through mentorship, volunteerism and educational scholarships.
The new ambassadors will be announced at the Lino Lakes Ambassador Coronation at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Centennial Performing Arts Center.
Callie Huntington is the daughter of Kenneth and Cynthia Huntington. Callie will be a senior at Centennial High School this fall.
Chloe Bastyr is the daughter of Chris and Katrina Bastyr. Chloe takes PSEO classes through Century College and will be a senior at Forest Lake High School this fall.
Ellianna Austin is the daughter of Greg and Sarah Austin. Ellianna will be a senior at Centennial High School this fall.
Emily Sorem is the daughter of Jake and Brenda Sorem. Emily is a 2022 graduate of Centennial High School. This fall she will begin her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Emma Warner is the daughter of Paul and Denise Warner. Emma is a 2022 honors graduate of Centennial High School. This fall Emma will continue her employment education in the orthodontic department at Renstrom Dental Studio.
Jenna Whiting is the daughter of Chad and Ronnie Whiting. Jenna is a 2022 graduate of Centennial High School. This fall Jenna will begin her freshman year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Lauren Scheurer is the daughter of Mike and Cindy Scheurer. Lauren will be a senior at Centennial High School in the fall.
Morgan Zaczkowski is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Zaczkowski. Morgan will be a junior at Centennial High School this fall.
Selah Hunt is the daughter of Chris Hunt and Andrea and Scott Whiteford. Selah will be a senior at Centennial High School this fall.
phia Engler is the daughter of Mike and Anna Engler. Sophia will be a junior at Centennial High School this fall.
Sophia Engler is the daughter of Mike and Anna Engler. Sophia will be a junior at Centennial High School this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.