The 2023-2024 Lino Lakes Ambassadors will be announced at the coronation at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Centennial Performing Arts Center.
Carley Gooder is the daughter of Clark and Michelle Gooder. Carley will be a senior at Centennial High School this fall.
Cinnia Chan is the daughter of Michael and Winnie Chan. Cinnia is a 2023 graduate of Centennial High School. This fall she will begin her freshman year at Hamline University.
Emily Kraby is the daughter of Tina Kraby. Emily is a 2023 graduate of Centennial High School. This fall she will begin her freshman year at Concordia University, St. Paul.
Erin Konzem is the daughter of Corrine Erickson. Erin is a 2023 graduate of Centennial High School. This fall she will begin her freshman year at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Katie Kerr is the daughter of Jeff and Diana Kerr. Katie will be a junior at Centennial High School this fall.
Libbie Vander Vegt is the daughter of Matt and Camille Vander Vegt. Libbie will be a junior at Forest Lake High School this fall.
Morgan Zaczkowski is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Zaczkowski. Morgan will be a senior at Centennial High School this fall.
Rebeccah Dougherty is the daughter of Elizabeth Holzem. Rebeccah will be a junior at Centennial High School in the fall.
Sophia Engler is the daughter of Mike and Anna Engler. Sophia will be a senior at Centennial High School this fall.
Tatiana Avila is the daughter of Amanda Avila. She is a 2020 graduate of Centennial High School and attends Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.