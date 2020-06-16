Life lessons from dad

This Father's Day Press Publications wanted to honor local dads. We asked our readers to share what life lessons they have learned from their fathers. Here were the responses:
Dave Newell, Centerville
One of the most used phrases from him is “what can I do to help?” He’s quick to help out with whatever you might need— from small engine repair to dropping off groceries because he was at the store and wanted to save me a trip out. He was a t-ball coach when I was younger, a science fair judge when school needed helpers, chaperoned many field trips, a Girl Scout cookie parent, church photographer, and taught my sister Molly and I the importance of service and helping fellow humans out.
My parents together raised us to place importance in our community well being, to be helpers because we could and not because we wanted the accolades of others. It’s something that he still continues into his retirement and now teaches his granddaughters.
— Submitted by Sally Dick
Jim Webb, Hugo
The biggest lesson our dad has taught us is to be ourselves. Ignore the distractions and listen to our own inner voices. Mind our own business and don’t be scared to walk alone sometimes. Work hard and enjoy life. And don’t let anyone’s ignorance, drama, or negativity derail us. We love you dad.
— Submitted by Kayla and Mason
Robert Mason, White Bear Lake
Our dad, Robert Madson has called White Bear Lake home now for over 50 years. Our dad always instills the importance of family. Family first! Thank you for being an amazing father and grandpa! Happy Father’s Day! We love you!
— Submitted by Shari, Mark and Michelle
Hank Volpe, Vadnais Heights
Through example my dad taught me what it truly means to have integrity. He showed me this by the way he treats and respects my mom, which taught me my value when I was a young girl. He never lets me down. He is a man of his word and holds himself accountable for his actions. He knows how to lift you up with his words and provide comfort and encouragement when you’re struggling.
— Submitted by Tina Volpe
Nicholas Shelago-Hegna, White Bear Lake
My husband is a phenomenal father of two beautiful daughters. He teaches them to have self-confidence, how to do hard math and laughs a lot with them.
— Submitted by Mrs. Shelago-Hegna
Ken Perry, White Bear Lake
Work hard and remember to take time to rest and have fun.
— Submitted by Karen Dempsey
Eugene Meives, St. Paul
The life lesson that I learned from my Dad is to work hard now to relax later. He was always working hard, and playing hard at the same time. He passed away in August 2019 and I still use his advice every day.
— Submitted by Amanda Raboin
Dale Bailey, White Bear Lake
Here are the two life lessons father Dale Bailey taught his two sons Brian and Brad.
From Brian (left): Family comes first no matter what. He made professional and personal sacrifices to always be present for both of us in all that we have done. He has always been there when we needed him.
From Brad (right): Never find yourself more than an arms-length away from your coffee mug or water bottle. Family first, then caffeine and hydration second.
— Submitted by Jen Bailey
David Pekarkna, White Bear Lake
I was seven years old and it was 1966. One evening my Mom was at a U of M night class working on her college degree and my Dad said he had to go to his office to get something and I needed to go with him as I couldn’t be home alone. While there I waited for him by sitting at his secretary’s desk and imagined what it would be like to work there. When he came out of his office he stood next to me and I said, “Dad, I want to be a secretary.” He replied, “No Sarah, you want to have a secretary.” Over the years I came to wholly understand the importance of his words and how he opened my eyes to other things in 1966 when you could count on one hand the acceptable jobs for single women and they had to leave them when they were married and became pregnant.
— Submitted by Sarah Wesman
