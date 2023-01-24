Lexington welcomes 2 new firefighters

LEXINGTON — Lexington Fire & Rescue is starting the year off by welcoming two new firefighters, Diego Rivera and John Jackson. The Quad was able to catch up with these two new members of the team and learn a little bit about them.
Diego Rivera
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 6:23 am
Diego Rivera
Q: What is your background in?
A: Recently, I just graduated high school back in June when I got my EMT senior year. I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter ever since I was little. Currently, I work for a company called Rescue Recourses that I enjoy very much and work as a Basic Life Support provider at Fairview.
Q: How long have you lived in the area, and do you have family here?
A: My family and I live in Mounds View, and we haven’t lived in the area for very long. That doesn’t mean we don’t know anyone around here, though. Very respectful neighborhood.
Q: What are some hobbies you enjoy?
A: I have quite a few. For one of my hobbies, I love to solve the Rubix cube just for fun and to help with my muscle memory. I also love to work on my vehicle or if my family wants me to build something, I’m the person to do it.
Q: Why is it important to you to serve as a firefighter in the community?
A: Working in EMS, I work with my coworkers very well. Fire has always been something I’ve wanted to do because I’m that adrenaline junkie that wants to put myself out there. I’m excited to get into this field and to expand my experience. Helping people is something I do, and it’s like an addiction to me. If I don’t work a shift at Fairview, I pick up overtime or I swap shifts and I love it.
John Jackson
Q: What is your background in?
A: Seven years as a medic in the U.S. Army. Fire apparatus manufacturing.
Q: How long have you lived in the area, and do you have family here?
A: I have lived in the area for eight years. My wife is from the area, which brought me here, so I have quite the extended family now.
Q: What are some of your hobbies?
A: I enjoy classic cars and the community that surrounds it.
Q: Why is it important to you to serve as a firefighter in the community?
A: I truly enjoy having the ability and opportunity to give back to a community that has allowed me to plant my roots and grow, with the skill set I had prior to moving up here and past experiences. I look forward to community service and the camaraderie. I’m excited for the professional and personal growth working with the department.
