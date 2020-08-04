LEXINGTON — The city of Lexington held a closed meeting July 16 to consider a settlement agreement regarding Parkview Homes LLC v. City of Lexington, and an agreement was reached.
Parkview Homes LLC purchased a community of manufactured homes in 2014 that contained 35 vacant lots. In 2015 the company filed applications for building permits to add 22 new homes to the neighborhood. Two of the permit applications were approved and 20 were denied.
Subsequent actions taken by the city and council members led to the initiation of several lawsuits, which wound circuitously through the state and federal court systems.
The approved settlement calls for the city to issue the 20 building permits that Parkview Homes LLC applied for in 2015 and pay the company $435,000.
“The city had ongoing concerns about maintenance, compliance with legal requirements and public health and safety in the park — particularly with regard to the park’s aging private water system — that would be made more pressing by adding more units to the park,” said Justin Templin, an attorney representing the city of Lexington. “The city attempted to engage Parkview in a discussion about those issues, but Parkview sued the city and the matter has been in litigation for five years since.”
Templin said, “Going forward, the city has agreed that it will not try to prevent Parkview from using the park’s private water system until at least Dec. 31, 2026, and the parties have put in place a more expedient system to resolve any future disputes between them.”
Ultimately, the Lexington City Council was required by the court to issue the 20 building permits to Parkview Homes LLC, and the company was entitled to recover damages as a result of the city’s failure to issue the permits.
The parties agreed that any disputes regarding the requirements for occupancy shall be referred to an agreed-upon third party.
According to the final order and memo, the court ruled that the city had not found a single provision of Chapter 11 of the City Code that allowed it to withhold a building permit for an HUD-certified manufactured home, “because of alleged statutory; ordinance or zoning violations on unrelated lots or common areas within the community.” The court found that the city used its permitting process in an attempt to force Parkview Homes LLC to enter into a redevelopment plan and to enforce regulatory and possibly zoning issues the city had with the community that were unrelated to the lots the 20 permits were meant for.
Templin declined to answer any other questions outside of the statement he provided. Press Publications reached out to City Attorney Kurt Glaser for comment, but he did not respond as of press deadline.
