Lexington swears in new fire chief

LEXINGTON — For the first time in over a decade, a new face will lead the fire department.
Capt. Erik Edwards has been sworn in as the new chief of the Lexington Fire Department (LFD). Former Chief Gary Grote, who has been chief since April 2009, retired earlier this month.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Captain Edwards over the past few years, and have gotten to know him quite well. I believe he is the person with the right leadership qualities and personality to lead this fire department and to be a strong partner with the city to provide quality Fire and EMS services to our community,” said City Administrator Bill Petracek. “He has a strong passion for LFD and the services they provide to our residents; his passion for the fire services is very evident every conversation I have with him.”
Edwards has lived in Lexington for 22 years. He joined the department as a firefighter in August 2006 and was promoted to captain in 2013. For several years, he has served on the Anoka County Hazardous Materials Team and is an instructor at the Anoka County Fire Training Academy. He also serves on the Minnesota Fire Certification Board.
Edwards never joined the fire department with the intent of becoming an officer or chief, but rather because of his desire to serve. The Gulf War veteran served in the Navy for six years.
“I have always really worked hard. I care about what I do,” he explained. “I’ve always wanted new challenges; that's what keeps me going, and I have every intention to keep on going.”
Edwards says he isn’t planning to make any big changes during his first year in the new role.
“In my experience in any leadership role, you don't want to come in as the so-called ‘new sheriff in town.’ You keep this the status quo for a period of time; there has to be an adjustment period and growth,” he said. “I need to grow into the role, the firefighters need to understand the new role, and then we all kind of create our own dynamic and then from there we move on together.”
The first year Edwards said will be all about maintaining — maintaining both training and infrastructure. “For 12 months we will maintain. We will maintain the calls, we will maintain our training, we will just learn and grow together,” he said.
“Training is so important. We have new apartment buildings that require some different skill. Four years ago, we never had an elevator in town, and I think we have got nine now.”
His number one goal will be recruitment. Currently, LFD has 13 firefighters, which is seven short of what is considered a full staff. Despite not being fully staffed, Edwards said the department continues to show up to calls. “When the pager goes off, we are there,” he said.
Recruitment and retention continue to be the main challenge for the department, which is a problem paid-on-call fire departments are facing all across the state and the nation.
In the 15 years Edwards has served on the department, he says he has likely seen 35 people come and go. He explained that on average, a paid-on-call firefighter will stick with a department for seven years before they move on. “They have a baby, they move, they get a job, they get married; all of these other life factors move these paid-on-call men and women in and out,” he said.
The department’s growth not only depends on the number of individuals that are involved, but also how involved they want to be.
“I have some firefighters that just want to go on calls, and I have some firefighters that want to be officers that want to join a special team like the hazmat team or fire investigation team and the whole time maintain families and their current jobs,” Edwards explained. “We have some big achievers, and some people who are just okay with being a member.”
This time next year, Edwards said he will likely have a list of six to eight goals he plans to implement for LFD.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.