LEXINGTON — Two residents are wondering why their taxes are proposed to go up by more than 30% for 2022.
Jackson Avenue resident Dan Dobsen said that just his city portion of his taxes is proposed to increase by more than 30%.
“We are very concerned about a 35% increase on our property tax. What is the basis of this?” Dobsen asked at the city’s annual Truth in Taxation hearing. “Why is there this astronomical increase? All of the other increases on the bill are in the neighborhood of 2 to 10%.”
Dobsen explained that on the proposed Anoka County property tax statement, the taxes he pays to the city of Lexington are proposed to go from $912 to $1,234, which represents an increase of $322, or 35%.
Mayor Mike Murphy explained that the city is only proposing to increase its general levy by 5%, which is lower than the initial proposal of 7%. He mentioned that some of the increase may be due to an increase in property values.
“Unfortunately, we have really low taxable market value,” explained City Administrator Bill Petracek. “When you start looking at the school district, the county, they have a much more vast taxable value, so when they increase their levy you don’t see as much of an increase, but when you are a small community like this and we need to increase our operations budget for the police and fire department, which is technically what is driving this increase, the local levy (increase) is going to be a lot higher than the school’s.”
(The city of Lexington will be responsible for 28.89% of the Centennial Lakes Police Department budget of $2.99 million in 2022. Lexington’s portion of the budget will be $834,218, an increase of $87,960 from 2021.)
Dobsen speculated that because of the three major development projects (Landings of Lexington, Ephesians and Lexington Lofts), residents’ taxes should be going down.
Murphy explained that only a portion of one of those projects (Ephesians Phase I) is currently on the tax rolls. The others are not complete, and thus are not yet on the tax rolls. In addition, Petracek added that Landings of Lexington is a part of a TIF district, meaning that the city will not see the full value of taxes from that property for another 12 years or so.
Murphy said that once Ephesians Phase II and the Lexington Lofts projects hit the tax rolls, “we are all going to see a significant decrease in our taxes.”
Dunlap Avenue resident John Engler shared the same concerns as Dobsen, and said that the taxes he pays to the city of Lexington are also proposed to increase by about 30%.
“I had the same thought … We have all of these new buildings going in, a big population increase, and yet our taxes are going up,” Engler said. “It make sense that it takes a while (for developments) to hit the tax market and actually see the benefit of that ... I don’t want to be here next year or in another two years with another increase, when you just said once it hits the tax market it will go down.”
Petracek explained that even though the Landings of Lexington project may not officially be on the tax rolls for many years to come, residents are seeing other benefits from the development. These include the collection of more water and sewer revenues; therefore the city is able to invest more money into needed infrastructure improvements, he noted.
Petracek also brought up the fact that some years, the city has been able to pull off a 0% increase in the levy, and he encouraged residents to look up their tax history on the Anoka County website.
The City Council ultimately adopted the 2022 operating budget Dec. 2 and certified the 2021 tax levy of $1,251,069 to the county auditor for collection in 2022.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
