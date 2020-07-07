Lexington recognized for environmental sustainability

The city of Lexington received an award for advancing to become a Step 3 city in the Minnesota GreenStep program. Lexington is one of 140 cities and tribal nations participating in the challenge, assistance and recognition program.
“This award shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that the city of Lexington is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation and innovation,” said Brenda Beaudet, administrative assistant and GreenStep program lead with Lexington.
The city of Lexington has worked hard to implement best practices to meet the city’s own sustainability goals with support from the GreenStep program and its peers. Actions that taken within the program focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation, climate change and the encouragement of civic innovation. To earn more about Lexington’s efforts, visit greenstep.pca.state.mn.us/city-detail/12210.
“This award is a great achievement for Lexington,” Beaudet continued. “And by being part of the program, Lexington and our peers are helping to make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive economically.”
Minnesota GreenStep is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities and tribal nations achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. Celebrating its 10th year serving Minnesota communities, this free continuous improvement program is based upon 29 best practices that are tailored to Minnesota cities and tribal nations. For more information about the program, visit MnGreenStep.org.
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.