LEXINGTON — For the next year, no new medical facilities will be allowed in the city.
The City Council has approved an ordinance establishing a one-year moratorium. In addition to new medical facilities, the moratorium also prohibits existing medical facilities from expanding.
City Administrator Bill Petracek explained that the topic came about after the city learned that the Northway Mall owners and their leasing agent are in the process of negotiating with a nationwide drug (methadone) rehabilitation clinic to be located on their property.
“The city attorney and I had some discussions, and we realized that a couple of our business zones are vulnerable to that type of business and other medical facilities that might be a drain on our resources in the future,” he said. “Once we realized that, we figured we better act.”
City Attorney Kurt Glaser explained that the main concern is that a medical facility could end up taxing the city’s emergency services. He provided an example of a senior living facility that is understaffed and needs to call 911 for lift assists.
“There are certain type of medical clinics that if they don’t build that into their business model, then it becomes a taxpayer question. Ultimately, when some leasing agents were talking about having some of these facilities come into town, we felt that it would be wise to put in place the measures like a conditional use permit so we could control those things, but that takes time to put all of that together.”
The moratorium applies to medical facilities, clinics and other businesses that provide medical treatment or counseling, including pharmaceutical drugs.
The purpose of the moratorium, Glaser said, is to allow the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council to go through the appropriate process to establish regulations it would like to set for these types of businesses. “It just seems like a better strategy at this point to implore a moratorium so that we don’t have a facility like that coming in before the regulations are in place,” he said.
Glaser said the city of Lexington isn’t the only city that is worried about facilitates draining emergency services. As the city attorney of Centerville, Glaser explained that Centerville put in place an interim use permit for an elder care facility.
“It was a very small facility, and if you don’t have enough people on staff, especially in the middle of the night, and somebody falls, you have got to call 911 to come in and help you,” Glaser said. “We don’t really want that; we want businesses to build their business model soundly so that it is not taxing our emergency services.”
Mayor Mike Murphy said he was in favor of establishing the moratorium. “I agree. Let’s go through the appropriate steps and processes to protect our taxpayers in the city.”
During the moratorium, city staff will conduct a study to gather information about possible changes to the city’s zoning ordinances, business licenses and permits as well as the city code and ultimately make a recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council.
