LEXINGTON — Mayor Mike Murphy has announced that he will request a recount for the 2022 election results at his cost. 

According to the official election results that were canvassed Nov. 17, 818 ballots were cast. Former Lexington Fire Chief Gary Grote won the election with 50.33% of the vote, or 380 votes, compared to Murphy’s 49.27% of the vote, or 372 votes. 

