LEXINGTON — Mayor Mike Murphy has announced that he will request a recount for the 2022 election results at his cost.
According to the official election results that were canvassed Nov. 17, 818 ballots were cast. Former Lexington Fire Chief Gary Grote won the election with 50.33% of the vote, or 380 votes, compared to Murphy’s 49.27% of the vote, or 372 votes.
“I will be doing a recount at my cost, the reason being is based on the total number of votes; there were 891 ballots returned to the city of Lexington. Of those 891 ballots, the city states that only 818 cast a ballot for mayor; of those 818, only 755 cast a vote for either myself or Mr. Grote or write-in,” Murphy said.
“It is a serious undervote for a contested race, and I just want to be certain of the numbers, that only eight votes separate us.”
Grote commented, “We had an election, we had the results. My opponent does not like the results and is going to do what he wants to do.”
A recount is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Anoka County Government Center in Anoka. The count is expected to take approximately two to four hours. According to Lexington Deputy Clerk Mary Vinzant, the recount is estimated to cost about $1,200. Murphy will pick up that cost unless the result changes or the voting system performance was unacceptable. In that case, the city would need to pick up the bill.
