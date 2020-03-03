LEXINGTON — Lexington Lofts is officially coming to town, after the City Council voted 4-1 in favor of the apartment complex at its Feb. 20 meeting.
The current valuation of the city of Lexington is around $130 million; with the addition of the Lexington Lofts, which is valued at around $70 million, the city’s valuation will rise by more than 50% to a valuation of $200 million, a significant leap upward.
Forest Lake developer Norhart is proposing to build a 355-unit luxury apartment complex that will consist of one four-story building and one five-story building located at the intersection of Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue, behind Northway Shopping Center.
Before the vote was taken, the council had a robust discussion on the pros and cons of the project. Each council member had the opportunity to explain why they were in favor or opposed to the development.
Councilman John Hughes continued, and remained to be, the lone opposing
voice. Hughes said he didn’t like the fact that the project doesn’t fit within the city’s current ordinances and he feared that the city might be setting a precedent for someone else down the road. “Somewhere along the line we have to say no,” Hughes said. “What happens when the next developer comes in and says. ‘I want six stories or seven stories?’”
For Hughes’ fellow council members, the potential benefits of the project outweighed the concerns of approving a project that fell outside of the city’s current zoning ordinances.
Mayor Mike Murphy especially honed in on why he felt the city needed to approve the development. “We have to look at ways to improve our taxes for the city, especially after having to do a 3% increase next year. Who knows, next year it could be 5% or 7%,” he said. “We have rising costs on everything.”
Murphy said he also saw the benefits of the project, noting that this project would be a long-term benefit for the community, helping build its tax base. He said it would bring in, “literally a whole budget year’s worth of dollars.”
Toward the end of the meeting, City Administrator Bill Petracek noted, “Someone is going to develop that property. You may end up with something you don’t like back there, but you could end up with something even worse. It’s a prime location for low-income housing.”
For a number of council members, knowing that they were getting a quality development was better than the specter of getting a development that might not be as good.
The council can make exceptions to ordinances to allow a project they deem worth the exception by granting variances. It can’t, however, deny a project that fits under its current ordinances — even if it wanted to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.