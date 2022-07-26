LEXINGTON — Late Council Member John Hughes left such a legacy on the city, the City Council decided to proclaim a day in his honor.
Hughes unexpectedly passed away Monday, May 30. Hughes served the residents of Lexington for 36 years, both as a council member and as a planning commission member.
“I can speak for all of us here that we do truly miss John. It was unexpected for us,” said Mayor Mike Murphy. “He will be missed greatly. He was a great man. I confided in him quite a bit, asking for advice, because he had the institutional knowledge.”
He served on the Planning Commission from 1986 through 2005 and again from 2009 through 2010. Hughes also served on the City Council from 2005 through 2008 and again from 2011 through 2022.
Hughes’ colleagues on the council chose him to serve as vice mayor, a role he filled from 2017 through 2020. He also served as the council representative on the Planning Commission and Park Board throughout his years of service.
The City Council recognized Hughes at its meeting last week, when it proclaimed July 20, 2022, as John Hughes Day. The proclamation read, in part, “John truly exemplified a high level of character and integrity, a quiet and humble confidence, an ability to listen and be supportive of fellow council members and the decisions that were made for Lexington.”
Family, friends and past collogues of Hughes packed the council chambers to honor his legacy.
“It is great to see everybody come up to see this for John; it just proves what a great man he was to have this many people come here for this,” said Council Member Brandon Winge.
City Administrator Bill Petracek said it was bittersweet to not see Hughes in the council chambers any longer, but to see his family. “John was the last member of the council who hired me back in 2013 that was still on the council,” he recalled.
City Attorney Kurt Glaser also shared some memories. “I’ve known John since 1999 when I came on … He was the first one that taught me anything about planning and zoning,” Glaser recalled. “He kind of took me under his wing and helped me from the political side of how to handle those things … He was just a great guy that we all learned from and we all benefited from.”
Robert Benson has officially been sworn in to fill the remainder of Hughes’ council term through 2022. “You have some very big shoes to fill,” Petracek told him.
Benson responded, “I’m honored to serve and I hope I can live up to half the legacy Councilman Hughes had here… If I can be half of what he was, then I think I am doing OK.”
Council Member Diane Harris told Benson all he has to do is to “be a strong, calm soul.”
