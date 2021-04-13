LEXINGTON — As call volumes continue to increase in the city, the city’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating continues to go down, which could mean insurance savings for residents and businesses.
Lexington Fire Department (LFD) Chief Gary Grote recently presented the department’s 2020 annual report to the City Council.
One of the main highlights Grote presented April 1 — which was not an April Fool’s joke — was that the city’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating has improved from Class 5 to Class 3. ISO creates ratings (from 1 to 10, 1 being the best) for fire departments and their surrounding communities. The ratings calculate how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires in the community.
Scores are provided to homeowners’ insurance companies to help set insurance rates. The more well-equipped a fire department is to put out a fire, the less likely a house is to burn down. And because that makes insuring a home less risky, it is therefore less expensive to insure.
“This is due to enhanced training, more documentation and equipment purchases,” Grote explained. “This is phenomenal for a city the size of Lexington.”
LFD responded to 250 calls (191 medical and 59 fire) in 2020, compared to 235 (185 medical and 50 fire) in 2019. Sixty-seven percent of calls were medical, 10% fire and 6% mutual aid.
“As we continue to build out our city, the numbers are going to continue to increase,” Grote said.
LFD’s average in-service time was 8 minutes. “Hats off to the crew. We get a call, wake up, get to the station, get stuff on, get in the truck and actually get there in under 10 minutes; that’s just incredible,” he said.
The department’s 2020 budget was $229,481; actual expenses came in at $202,874, or 11.6% under budget. LFD also received several grants last year amounting to $140,750 to use for training, COVID-19 personal protection equipment (PPE) and equipment.
Despite being shut down for five months, the Fire Relief Association raised $58,939 from charitable gambling at Cowboy’s Saloon and donated those funds back to the community.
Several of LFD’s community service activities were canceled because of the pandemic, but the department was still able to conduct the Santa Around Town parade, which raised $1,600 in cash and collected 2,495 pounds of food for the Centennial Community Food Shelf.
Grote also detailed some of the awards firefighters received. Grote, Erik Edwards, Jeffrey Geiger, Mike Mohler, Scott Parenteau and Brian Mohler received Service Awards, which are given to individuals who attended at least 75% of the training drills/meetings and met the “average” for call attendance.
Grote, Edwards, Geiger, Mike Mohler, Brian Mohler and Mike Maleski received the Stork Award for delivering a baby on Sept. 11.
Edwards received the Firefighter of the Year Award.
Edwards, Parenteau, Mindy Fiester, Brian Mohler, Geiger and Kirk Hughs all received Chief’s Coins for “an act which exhibited disregard for personal safety in an effort to save another.”
