LEXINGTON— The Lexington City Council is hopeful the police governing board will consider a change to its appropriations formula for the 2024 budget.
For that reason, the City Council has decided not to approve the 2024 Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) Budget.
CLPD operates off a joint powers agreement (JPA) between the three cities it serves: Circle Pines, Centerville and Lexington. Per the JPA, cities are required to approve the proposed budget by Sept. 15. If all cities do not sign off on the budget by then, the cities then have until Oct. 31 to attempt to resolve outstanding issues. The cities then have until Nov. 30 to approve the proposed budget.
The police governing board has discussed making possible changes to the appropriations formula, which determines how much each city pays for police services. The current formula, which has been around for 20 years or so, is based on 40% call volume, 40% population and 20% call type/severity. One of the proposed changes to the formula discussed would be based on 40% population, 40% call volume and 20% taxable market value.
City Administrator Bill Petracek told the council that if it were to not approve the budget, Circle Pines provided an estimate of what the budget would look like and Lexington’s obligation would drop from $120,000 down to $80,000 more than what it was last year.
“With that, we’d have to cut about $180,000 out of the budget, but again based on the JPA, you have about two or three months to figure it out before the budget goes into effect,” Petracek said.
Petracek added the council would discuss the topic further in closed sessions to strategize.
Council Member Kim DeVries asked if the council could table the matter. Petracek said that it could, but he felt like the council should resolve the matter during that meeting. “If you go after Sept. 15 and no action is taken, the JPA says that you’ve approved it and we move forward with it,” he explained.
Ultimately, the council unanimously chose to not approve the CLPD 2024 budget. The cities of Centerville and Circle Pines are schedule to consider the CLPD 2024 budget at meetings this week.
