The Lexington City Council is considering if some changes need to be made to its rental property ordinance.
Council Member Diane Harris wanted to know what the city can do to ensure rental properties don’t look “raunchy.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lexington City Council is considering if some changes need to be made to its rental property ordinance.
Council Member Diane Harris wanted to know what the city can do to ensure rental properties don’t look “raunchy.”
“Is there a way that the council can be updated on what the rules are from an aesthetics standpoint because there are some rental properties, even homeowner properties, that look pretty raunchy and I don’t know what, if anything, the city can do,” she said.
City Administrator Bill Petracek said the city has a rental property ordinance in place and that all rental properties within the city need to be licensed.
“The building inspector goes through them every two years,” Petracek explained. “We have an ordinance that regulates rental properties… it doesn’t always regulate to the level you’d like to see it.”
Harris asked if it could. Petracek said that would be a question for City Attorney Kurt Glaser.
“It’s certainly a good question to ask the city attorney if there’s some amendments we can make,” Petracek said.
He said the council would need to decide how harsh it would be on people and rental properties and what the staffing level and ability to enforce it would be.
Council Member Kim DeVries asked if a rental property is sold and has new owners, whether there would be any restrictions on them to bring it up to code.
Petracek reiterated that the building inspector goes through the properties every two years and applies the ordinance as it’s written. He said aesthetics is often subjective.
“I’m just concerned that the adults living there or the people renting the property aren’t protecting the safety of the people that live in them,” Harris said.She added that there are some properties that she feels sad about knowing that children live in them.
Petracek said anyone who has specific properties they think need to be looked at can let him, Administrative Assistant Brenda Beaudet or the Building Inspector Scott Jensen know.
Harris said she was curious as to what other cities do from an aesthetics standpoint when it comes to regulating rental properties. Petracek said it’s something that all cities struggle with.
“Every city in the United States of America has an issue with blight,” Petracek said.
He pointed out that it’s a subjective matter and that the concerns might vary from city to city.
Petracek said that he believes Lexington’s rental housing ordinance is fairly comprehensive as far as catching all potential issues.
Harris said maybe there was nothing the city could do, but it was worth looking at it.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.