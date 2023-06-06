LEXINGTON— The Lexington City Council is considering making some adjustments to some salaries.
The council approves adjustments annually and recently discussed budgeting for some salary increases in the coming years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LEXINGTON— The Lexington City Council is considering making some adjustments to some salaries.
The council approves adjustments annually and recently discussed budgeting for some salary increases in the coming years.
“My recommendation to you guys always is to do it incrementally so you’re not taxing the taxpayers. There are other departments putting demands on your general fund budget,” said City Administrator Bill Petracek.
He suggested that retirement contributions should be looked at in the coming years, too.
Council Member Diane Harris specifically expressed concerns about the fire chief salary. The current base salary for 2023 is $10,000 but it’s on track to jump to $15,000 in 2024.
“If we only do the $5,000, next year you’ll be concentrating on retirement? I would like it to be at $20,000. Does it make sense to hold off and deal with both the $5,000 next year and retirement?” Harris asked.
Petracek said to be fiscally responsible he thinks they should bring up the salary incrementally. Harris again questioned the base salary of $10,000. Petracek pointed out there’s also an hourly rate for work done.
“I’m fine as long as when we do the budget for next year, we are looking at another $5,000 for him. That’s my feeling right now,” Harris said.
The council approved the 2023 non-union and management salary adjustments, effective June 1.
Next, the council discussed holiday pay for full-time union and non-union employees for the newly state mandated closure of city hall in observation of Juneteenth.
Council Member Kim DeVries shared some dissatisfaction with the addition of the holiday and Harris pointed out that it’s coming from the state.
“I know… it doesn’t mean that I have to agree with. I have to go with it but I don’t have to agree with it,” DeVries said.
The board approved of the holiday pay with DeVries abstaining.
Brooke Wohlrabe is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.