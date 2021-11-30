If the cities of Blaine and Lexington can’t come to an agreement soon, they may find themselves in a courtroom.
The two cities have an interconnected water system that dates back to the ’70s, when there was a joint powers agreement (JPA) in place. The JPA has since been dissolved, but the cities still have a permit through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that requires both cities to use each other as a water resource.
The city of Blaine just finished a long list of improvements to its water infrastructure, most recently this summer, with the completion of its fourth water treatment facility. Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders, who took office last January, said there is a concern about Lexington’s water, which is of poorer quality, mixing with Blaine’s water.
“We have invested over $40 million in the past several years to improve our water system infrastructure,” Sanders said in a phone interview. “Really, the goal of that was to provide the best-quality water and reliability for Blaine residents and businesses at a low cost.”
Although the city of Blaine has voiced its concerns over the joint system, Lexington City Attorney Kurt Glaser told Press he is only aware of two “serious attempts” by the city of Blaine to separate the systems back in the ’80s. About a year ago, the topic came up again. Attorneys are now involved on both sides, although both sides seem hopeful that a mutually beneficial resolution will be able to be worked out outside of the courtroom.
“We are stuck in the middle of something here that is just bizarre,” Glaser said. “The city has basically exhausted its patience with this … This has been going on for a little over a year.”
Glaser said the city of Lexington should have been at the table for discussions when Blaine was planning its improvements. “What sucks about this is this really should have been regional water planning. If they didn’t like the quality of Lexington’s well, then when they were redoing their water systems, we all should have been joined in the planning together — and we
weren’t,” he said. “We were left out of that. They are a big city, we are a little tiny city, and they decided they would want to do whatever they want to do and left us out of it.”
Reached by phone, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy said he agreed with the attorney’s assessment. “I feel like before this entire process started, both of our communities should have come to the table before they started to build their water treatment plant, before all of a sudden they decided to not recognize that Lexington is a part of a joint water system with their community.
“It feels like this thing spiraled way too out of control and there were many steps missed in actually being good neighbors to each other and working through this matter,” the mayor said.
Glaser said the city of Lexington repeatedly tried to get information from the city of Blaine before, during and after the improvements, but that Blaine made that difficult. He noted that at one point, the city of Blaine attempted to close down some of the valves/interconnects on the system without obtaining the required permits from the city of Lexington.
“The lack of cooperation is sickening, and this is not the way cities should act,” Glaser said.
Sanders said several attempts have been made by the city of Blaine to sit down and come up with a solution on which both sides can agree.
“Since the start of this year, myself as mayor, our city manager and our city attorney, we reached out over 10 times to sit down to attempt to schedule a meeting, to have a conversation about the situation,” Sanders explained. “They are our neighbors and we are ready and willing to sit down with them at any time and work towards a mutually beneficial solution to this situation, but we cannot and we are unwilling to provide our residents with poor quality, high-cost water, and if that's the position that Lexington is going to fight for, it is an untenable situation at that point.”
Glaser compared the situation to two people having a conversation with each other but not actually listening. “We disagree with what they are doing, and they just kept saying, ‘You need to sit down and talk to us about how we are going to disconnect the system,’” Glaser explained. Lexington is not interested in how to disconnect the system, Glaser said, but rather wants a solution that is fair to both parties who own a joint asset.
The main concerns for the city of Blaine are water quality and installing meters so the city has a way to track efficiency. Currently, there is no way to track how much water flows from one system to the next, Sanders said. The city has also received complaints about the Lexington water that mixes with Blaine’s water, he noted.
“The city of Blaine has raised concerns about the quality of water from the city of Lexington. … We are talking almost 40 years of the city of Lexington not doing anything to significantly upgrade their water system infrastructure,” Sanders said. “If they are responsible to their ratepayers, they should be looking for a solution that provides higher-quality, lower-cost water, not the status quo, not poor-quality water at a high cost.”
Sanders added, “Our bottom line, and our goal since I took office, is this is not to hurt the city of Lexington. We can actually provide Lexington higher-quality water at a lower cost, and they are still fighting for that status quo,” he said.
“While the history matters, we just have to be solution-oriented, and we have to look forward. We are committed to being reasonable and to helping Lexington figure this out if they are still inclined, but we have our responsibility to our ratepayers, and we hope that they'll sit down and work toward a solution.”
The city of Lexington has been working to come up with some solutions to improve its own water quality, and is currently working with Rep. Donald Raleigh (R-Circle Pines) to secure some federal infrastructure funds to do so.
“We are trying to figure out how we can bring both communities to the table and keep it out of the courtroom. That’s really my goal, and that's his (Sander’s) goal,” Murphy said.
“There's a way this can be done, we just have got to take the emotion out of it and figure out how we're going to get to this separation the best way for Blaine and Lexington.”
