The Lexington City Council approved a compliance agreement with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) at its March 5 meeting.
The agreement formulates a process for improvement of Lexington’s water system that is the result of a Notice of Violation (NOV) that the city received in December 2019 for water samples that contained higher than normal levels of gross alpha contaminants.
Lexington’s water system is currently in violation of a drinking water standard; however, this is not an emergency and water users do not need an alternative source of water, such as bottled water. City Administrator Bill Petracek stated, “Currently Lexington water users are not drinking the water that is out of compliance. The well with the higher than normal levels of gross alpha is offline, and the water citizens are currently drinking comes from the city of Blaine’s water utility. Blaine’s water is not in violation of MDH water standards.”
What should Citizens do?
• There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water, or take other corrective actions.
• However, if you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.
• The compliance agreement with MDH articulates a process to alleviate the increased levels of gross alpha in Lexington’s well water. The approved agreement will require actions that the city will be taking over the next two years to lower the levels of gross alpha in their water system. These actions will involve altering its water sampling and testing process, and possibly conducting a feasibility study to consider some form of water treatment in the future. Water treatment will be considered if the gross alpha levels continue to be out of compliance with the MDH standards.
• The city would like to emphasize that gross alpha does not constitute an emergency; however, home water treatment units are available to reduce gross alpha, which include water softening, reverse osmosis and distillation. It is recommended that these home water treatment units be certified to ensure gross alpha removal, and that the units are ANSI/NSF Standard 61 listed for potable water use. The use of carbon filters is not recommended for removal of radionuclides, as they may accumulate in the filter over time.
• If you have any questions or concerns about higher than normal levels of gross alpha in your drinking water, contact nna Schliep, compliance engineer with the MDH Drinking Water Protection Division at 651-201-4667.
Submitted by the Minnesota Department of Health
