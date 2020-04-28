Letters from Centennial High School seniors

Editor's note: The Quad Community Press collaborated with Centennial High School English teacher Jessica Robinson to print some of the letters she received from this year’s graduating seniors as a class assignment. Seniors were asked to write a letter to their former selves to provide a record of who they are at this time. The assignment gave seniors the opportunity to practice their writing skills and explore their feelings and opinions.
Kenzie Callahan
Soon you will miss the life you love, being with the people you love, and looking forward to the events you have been excited for since freshman year. It will be frustrating, make you feel upset or worried, and wonder “why me, why my senior year.” There will be days harder than others, but with a positive outlook, you will create happiness from the unfortunate and heartbreaking worldwide pandemic. You will find deeper joy in life, by creating memories with the people who mean the most to you, your family! You will be provided with opportunities to sit with your family for dinner, play games together, and take walks; providing a whole lot of love and laughter.
Remember that bullet journal you have always wanted to start that would capture the most important moments of your life? You now have time to get started! Remember how you always wanted to paint with your sister? Well, I did! Now I get to…everyday! Instead of going to get iced coffees or a blizzard from DQ, I have now learned to make my own. They are delicious! You will also have time to reflect on the past 18 years of your life, and be grateful; for every moment and person that has impacted you. Life does not have to stop or slow down when you are stuck at home. Instead, get up and make the most of every day with a smile on your face. Why not, what’s the alternative?
So, enjoy your senior season of Centennial Dance Team, eat lunch with your besties, drive to school with your sister, engage with your teachers and do all you can to make the most of your senior year. Yes, it will end quicker than you want, however you own your ending!
I will remember what I got to do!
Sam Johnson
Dear past self,
I wish that this letter could actually be sent back to myself. There is so much I wish I knew before I left and went away for spring break. Everything has changed and I am scared that nothing will ever quite be the same. In the last three weeks everything has been flipped on its head.
While I can't say for certain what was going on in my mind on March 1, I do know I wasn't concerned or worried about the possibility of losing school, sports, my friends and everything else that is important to me. At the time I am sure I was thinking “everyone is just overreacting,” or “this is no big deal” and a part of me still thinks these things and believes them to be true.
One of the biggest things that I've struggled with is finding the legitimacy in all of this. Yes I see the stats in the news and yes I hear about all of the people affected, after all everyone has been greatly affected, but I still haven't had a close encounter with the disease. No one I am close with or know and love has been directly affected. This is why I think that this whole ordeal seems so surreal to me and nothing seems like real life anymore. Everything is so numbing. At this point I'm not sure which I would rather feel though, deprivation or saturation.
I remember how I was back then and how I couldn't wait for break, to get away from my life saturated with information and stimulation and everything that else that troubled me, however now being deprived from all of those troubles has me wanting nothing more but to go back to them. I think that the scariest part of all of this is not knowing what is to come next or what might happen. It is human nature to seek knowledge and try to understand the things that are foreign to us that is why they are interesting and we quickly become curious. Only when we are educated about something and understand it completely do we become comfortable with it.
We seek security and live our whole lives worried about the future and what it holds for us. This is why not knowing what tomorrow or the day after might look like worries us, why we are so scared of not knowing what the future will bring. We work our entire lives trying to create a financially, socially and mentally stable future for ourselves and our lineage. We do this because we know the sun will rise tomorrow and we want something there waiting for us, something that we know will be there, something solid that we can hold on to in the unknown, something that gives us this sense of security we yearn for in the unpredictable and unforeseen future.
We need something that eliminates the fear of not knowing so we can have joy in our lives, after all I believe that it is only when we are not fearful that we can be happy. While we may not know what the future holds for us I think it is important to look for the good in the bad, I have found this in my own personal life in my brother coming home from college and the time I am now able to spend with him and the time I now spend doing the things I am truly passionate about. This is why I think it's important to remember that without bad times there are no good times, without sadness there is no happiness. It is the contrast between the two, that gives the other meaning.
Sarah Timothy
Dear beloved Sarah,
2020 was supposed to be a big year for us. It’s the year we get to be wild seniors and enjoy the last moments of our youth. It’s the year we get to make childish mistakes and be able to get away with it. It’s the year we graduate and transform into young adults with major responsibility. It’s the year we remember the most from high school.
I know this year was expected to be remarkable, experimental, valuable, and life altering but sometimes, as we know, life throws random curve balls. So far 2020 has been a year full of unwanted surprises and events that fill our souls up with anxiety and discomfort. On top of that we also are dealing with the anxieties of growing up and becoming independent.
Currently it looks like we have been given a disadvantage especially since senior year is basically cancelled, but there's nothing more motivating than finding the courage to stand up after a tumble. Yeah, so what if things didn't go as planned, when has anything ever gone perfectly and according to plan? Life was never meant to be easy and predictable so don’t lose hope. Let these dark moments be a root of inspiration to grow something beautiful and long lasting in this roller coaster we call life.
Sarah, every time you feel down or want to give up, come back and review this letter. Remind yourself that you are a talented, unapologetic overcomer and no high hill or low ditch can stop you from achieving your goals. Hope that wherever we are and whatever we end up doing helps us express our true creative selves. I wish nothing more than for us to be happy and content no matter what life throws our way. Stay authentic young legend!
Love from your number one, Sarah Timothy
Jackson Lund
Dear Jackson,
The sun is out and the birds are chirping away. The sky is blue and no cloud in sight. When I go outside for a walk or to do yard work, I stop and listen. Barely any vehicles on the road. Virtually empty like the toilet paper shelves at every store. and I see very few people out and about. Almost absolute silence. It’s quite eerie.
Usually it is only like this when it is the calm before the storm, but we are in no storm. We are amid a war right now. Believe it or not we are fighting a war against an invisible enemy that is called COVID-19. We were told to be in quarantine for what was supposed to only be two weeks, but now it looks like it might be a month or two. Who would have thought that everyday items: toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, etc. would become scarce and be in such a high demand in America!
I am not going to lie to you, I have been going a little crazy since the quarantine has started. This morning, when I woke up, I found a picture of Elvis staring at me. My first thought was that must be new. But then I got paranoid by it. My heart started beating faster and faster and I thought I must be hallucinating. I finally gained enough courage to see if it was on my wall, or if I was just imagining things. I went up to it to check and sure enough, it was real. When my parents were eating breakfast I told them about the incident that happened to me. Turns out, my dad got that picture as a retirement gift from a friend at his work and thought that it would be a good idea to hang it in my bedroom over my Montreal Canadiens pennant opposite of my bed. As if I need to go even more crazy than I already am.
My parents are on me about everything I say and do. I need time and space away from them every now and again but where can I go when everything is shut down by the state government? It feels like I am trapped in a box that has been sealed with Gorilla Tape and there is one hole for breathing and light. On the other side of that hole is my job. I work in retail at an old store called Fleet Farm. You know the store that the employees wear those godawful blaze orange bowling shirts. You might as well call it a pumpkin patch.
Anyways, we were given a memo from the department of Homeland Security saying that we are an “essential store” and that we will remain open during the quarantine. At first I was kind of nervous because of the virus spreading like wildfire, but then I realized that it is one of the few times where I am away from my parents. I feel happy, calm, and excited when I go to work, a feeling that I have not felt since my first two months when I started working there.
I assume we will all get over this stuff and life will get back to normal. Who knows when that will be but I plan to look on the bright side and keep my head held high. There is no sure way to protect yourself from the COVID-19 virus. Either you get it or you do not. The only advice I can give you is go with the flow of life and wash your hands for 20 seconds or more. Contact me when you have read this letter.
Yours truly,
Jackson
