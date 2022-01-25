Perhaps this year won’t be the year, but there is always next year.
On a yearly basis, Centennial staff and school board members meet with area legislators over breakfast to share their needs; in turn, senators and representatives share how the district can help them in reaching some of their goals.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes), Rep. Donald Raleigh (R-Circle Pines) and Rep. Nolan West (R-Blaine) can all agree that their constituents, and district officials, may need to have patience this year, but they have high hopes for what is to become the following year.
“How can we continue to partner? How can we build a strong school district/legislative relationships as we move forward, so at the end of the day our communities are strong?” Superintendent Jeff Holmberg asked at the recent legislative breakfast.
District needs
The district has five core asks of the legislators, many of which it has requested for years, including:
• Ensure that educational funding basic formula includes inflationary adjustments;
• Ensure property tax equalization between school districts to provide funding formulas does not disproportionately impact school districts and the student experience;
• Create a funding formula that works toward fully funding special education.
New topics this year include:
• Utilize a portion of state budget surplus to equalize funding to districts that did not receive comparable funding from federal (COVID-19) funding;
• Authorize school districts to assess and recover all applicable costs of fulfilling public data requests.
Executive Director of Business Services Patrick Chaffey shared some statistics:
• The basic formula has not kept up with inflation. There is a gap of $1,593 per student, or about $11 million annually.
• Centennial would have received an additional $12 million in funding, if it had received $2,093 per student, closer to the state average. Instead, it received $270/per student, ranking at 316 out of 329 districts.
• Centennial is close to the state average in terms of its current operating levy revenue per pupil, but district taxpayers pay more. A taxpayer that owns a $200,000 home on average paid $432 in property taxes in 2021 compared to $604 paid by a taxpayer that owns a $200,000 home in the Centennial district.
• Last year the district paid a cross-subsidy of about $4 million for special education, which has historically been closer to $5 or $6 million.
Rep. Raleigh inquired about the number of staff openings in the district. Director of Human Resources Dan Melde explained that the district needs 10 to 15 more paraprofessionals, two to four people in food service, and 10-15 in Kids Club (before and after school program).
In addition, the district is facing a shortage when it comes to substitutes. Thankfully, Melde said the district currently has an average 70 to 75% fill rate when it comes to subs, but in a non-pandemic year, the district is used to that number being closer to 90%.
“Some districts are being forced to go to distance learning because of staff … We have been scrambling like everyone else, but we are able to keep our doors open, “ said Centennial School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller. “Not saying it isn’t without a lot of pain, because our staff has put in a lot of extra hours … Everyone is working together to do this. Everyone has been putting their heart and soul into it.”
District officials are hopeful legislators can make some refinements to data practices requests so the district is able to recoup some of its costs. Circle Pines City Administrator Patrick Antonen agreed that something needs to be done on that front, as the cities are experiencing the same increase in requests.
Legislators’ thoughts
Sen. Chamberlain, who has served on the K12 committee for most of his time in office, said last year they had a “simple plan” — added money to the formula and limited mandates. This year, he wants to do much of the same, but it will be difficult.
“It is not a budget year. Please do not get your hopes up for money. It is a political year as well as a redistricting year. It’s just a very difficult time,” he said.
A goal needs to be getting students, at all grade levels and of all demographics, back to 90% proficiency when it comes to reading. “After the two years of crap that you all have been through, I don’t know why we would add anything to your plate until it is stabilized and our kids are all reading where they should be,” he said.
Rep. West explained that even though the state currently has over double the largest surplus it has ever had, that doesn’t mean that all of the problems will magically go away — in fact, he said, sometimes it causes more problems.
“This year it’s going to be bloodshed and fighting,” West said. “It is going to be really rough. We are probably going to have to leave most that money on the bottom line purely because it’ll get pushed to the end because of negotiations and divided government. When something gets pushed to the end only a smidgen gets done …” he said. “I’m very optimistic about us actually being able to move that. Usually I give you a very sad song about (how) we are going to fight for equalization, but there are winners and losers and the winners far outnumber losers. This gives us an opportunity to kind of put that on its head.”
Raleigh described the surplus as distracting. “When you have this type of a surplus, it gives people a false sense that there’s so much money that we can do just about everything … There is going to be a lot of things that are going to be asked of us,” he said. He noted that a big need right now in many of the Quad area communities is water quality and treatment.
He encouraged the district to continue communicating with legislators, but to understand that they have “a limited amount of levers they can pull.”
Said Raleigh, “The legislative outlook that I would project for the next two to four years is one of patience.”
