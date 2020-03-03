The Centennial School District tried to switch things up a bit for its legislative breakfast this year. Instead of a Q&A format, where the legislators sit at the front of the room and respond to a question from a presenter, everyone sat in a large circle and had a candid conversation.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) and Rep. Linda Runbeck (R-Circle Pines) attended the event Feb. 22 at the District Office along with school board members, district staff and city leadership. The district first started holding the event about 17 years ago.
“The circle is something that we created in our district this year. The purpose of this circle is so that we can connect with one another,” explained Superintendent Brian Dietz. “We want to connect through stories as opposed to the comments, data and questions. We want to talk about our stories. That is what really defines us in education, especially at Centennial. We want to connect with our community in the stories that we can tell about the successes that we have and the challenges we face in the district.”
The new topic this year is the safety and security of both students and staff. Director of Technology Mike Christensen has worked in the district for 21 years and said safety and security has become more of a priority in recent years.
“I got my start at Golden Lake Elementary School as a third grade teacher in a portable classroom back in 1998. I brought energy, passion and what I thought were incredibly engaging lessons to 8- and 9-year-olds,” Christensen recalled. “It didn't take too long for me to learn that that was not the number one priority for 8- and 9-year-olds. Their priority, although they couldn't fully articulate it, was that they needed to feel safe, secure and have that environment where they were cared for before student learning could happen.”
As a parent of three himself, Christensen said he appreciates that the district's number one priority is safety and security. In addition to the installation of 300 cameras throughout its buildings, the district has also implemented a card access management system and is currently enclosing the outdoor link, or hallway, that connects its split high school campus.
“While we have been able to make those investments up front, like anything in technology, it is going to come due for refreshment. The life cycle for equipment, hardware, software: all of those things come with a very significant ongoing cost,” Christensen said. “Our question for our legislators is how can we partner with you and help drive home the message of school safety and the need for ongoing dollars to ensure that our staff and students are safe?”
Chamberlain said, “One of our legislative priorities is school safety in various packages and forms. So you don't need to convince us, it is already at the top of the chart. For school safety, we need to make sure everybody has got what they need, through whatever means that is, dollars, grants or levies ... It is already at the top of the list and we will be debating on how to do that and where the dollars go.”
Runbeck said the topic is a big priority to not only her personally, but the Legislature as a whole. “This year, where there (are) extremely limited dollars compared to last year, but there may be an opportunity because it is a bonding year to think about some of the hardware costs.” In addition, Runbeck said there are also soft costs in terms of counselors and mental health programs.
Dietz explained when the district has to replace its cameras, that will likely run about $500,000. He said the district has also investigated the possibility of adding vaping detecting devices in its bathrooms, but each of those runs about $3,000 apiece.
“It would be great if we could convert the one-time funding (from the November 2018 voter-approved levy) into an annual piece so that we really have some serious dollars that can maintain and improve the services that we have,” he said.
Chamberlain said, “We need to fund the current priorities before we open up and expand new operations. If we want to support these things, then we can't afford to open up a whole new operation and try to support that and sustain it together. We are having a hard time doing that right now, and we need to focus on those core priorities.”
Runbeck added, “I think that is a good goal. This year there could be a one-time piece, but we could certainly work towards something permanent. I agree there (are) a lot of crazy numbers and line items, but Centennial is kind of an unique little animal because we don't get a lot of those other line item categories, so we don't fit into so many of those areas.”
As in previous years, legislation for equalizing levy dollars and legislation for controlling the district's costs of providing special education services (cross-subsidy) were also topics of discussion.
In a follow-up interview, Dietz said, “We have a great partnership with our legislators, and it’s important to have conversations with them regarding our needs as a school district. In addition to hosting this event annually when we introduce our issues and ask for guidance and assistance, we make visits to the Capitol to continue the work throughout the session.”
