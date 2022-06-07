On Saturday, June 11, over 100 motorcycle riders are expected to gather at Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566 and embark on a five-hour ride, all to raise funds for military veterans and their service dogs.
The fundraiser began four years ago with about 15 riders and continues to grow every year. In 2022, the Legion Riders are expecting to see in between 125 to 200 riders.
Mike Schwartz, director of the Legion Riders at Post 566, said the idea for the fundraiser came about after a few members had a meeting and decided they wanted to support a charity that provided for military veterans. “The riders thought we should choose a military charity that we should strive to raise funds for,” Schwartz recalled.
Around the same time, a couple of the Legion Riders attended a graduation ceremony for Believet, a nonprofit organization that provides trained service dogs free of charge to qualifying veterans. “It was a very emotional ceremony. A lot of tears were shed,” Schwartz said. “We saw that and thought it was a great cause to raise funds for. We adopted it, and it has been growing ever since.”
Founded in 2014 by well-known dog trainer Sam Daly, Believet Canine Service Partners is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the life and independence of veterans with the assistance of trained service dogs.
During his deployments in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps as a civilian contractor, Daly witnessed the comfort, emotional support and improved morale that explosive detection dogs provide to soldiers. In partnership with his friend, U.S. Army veteran John Sinning, Daly established Believet in Northfield. Since 2015, when the organization officially gained nonprofit status, Believet has trained and placed 40 dogs with veterans.
“Believet service dogs provide veterans a new lease on life. They offer a path for veterans to grow and hope for a better future …” Daly said. “If I have learned anything, it is the power of hope. In serving their country, veterans changed the world for the better. We can honor them by helping to change their world for the better, providing assistance and giving them hope.”
The ride will leave the Lino Lakes Legion at 10:30 a.m. From there, riders will head to the Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake in Marine on St Croix for an unserviceable flag disposal and retirement ceremony. After the ceremony, riders will travel to North Branch for lunch, then to the St. Francis American Legion and back to the Lino Lakes Legion for dinner and a raffle.
Schwartz wants the community to know that everyone is welcome to attend the event. Participants do not need to be a Legion Rider, member of the American Legion or have connections to the military. “The more volunteers we have, the greater our organization is,” he said.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm
