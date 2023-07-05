LINO LAKES — American Legion Post 566 is honoring two individuals who are making a difference in the community through police work and firefighting.
The Legion recently visited the City Council to present two awards. Sam Bergeron is the Outstanding Police Officer of the Year and Luke Evens is the Outstanding Firefighter of the Year.
Each year the American Legion recognizes local police officers and firefighters. The candidates then have the chance to compete at the state and, potentially, at the national level.
“Most times when we get to meet these fine people it is usually in our darkest hours … It’s great to recognize their dedication and commitment to the community,” said outgoing Legion Cmdr. Paul Lesch.
Sam Bergeron
Bergeron grew up in Hugo. Bergeron’s parents each served in the public safety sector and over time, she developed a shared passion for public service. After high school, Bergeron went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University.
Bergeron has been with the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department since May 2019. She served as a community service officer for two and a half years before she was promoted to a sworn police officer in August 2021.
She has served as the Night to Unite coordinator, an advisor for the Police Explorer program and organized the Pink Patch project, which raised money for breast cancer research and awareness.
“She is a driven and dedicated public servant in all aspects of her professional life,” Lesch said.
“She exemplifies true professionalism. She is dedicated to the Lino Lakes community and is continually looking for ways to make a positive impact.
In his nomination, Public Safety Director John Swenson shared that Bergeron took a lead role when a particular area of the city saw police service demands (felony-level thefts, burglaries, controlled substance crimes, assaults and quality of life concerns) that were disproportionately higher compared to the rest of the community.
“With a strong commitment to problem-solving, Officer Bergeron partnered with stakeholders of the area and became a direct point of contact for them. She was able to clearly and firmly
communicate our agency’s interest in holding people accountable in order to make positive change in their area,” Swenson said. “Officer Bergeron developed relationships, established communication connections, helped to make technology improvements to aid in investigations and to discourage criminal conduct. In doing so, she created new expectations for residents and visitors of that area. Although her work in this area is ongoing, Officer Bergeron’s efforts have already shown to have a positive impact on the calls for police service in that area.”
Luke Evens
Evens attended Saint Cloud State University where he majored in computer science. He also attended International Fire Service Accreditation Congress and was successful in obtaining his Firefighter I and II certification, along with his Hazardous Materials Operations certification. Evens also has completed National Registry of EMT's Emergency Medical Technician certification, and he recently completed Blue Card Incident Command Training, which taught him how to supervise and manage emergency and hazard zone operations.
Evens joined the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department in November2018 and currently serves as both a firefighter and EMT based out of Station No.2. He is currently in the process of obtaining all of the required training to become a fire lieutenant.
“Luke has exhibited a strong desire to help and serve others throughout his personal and professional life,” Lesch said. “The Lino Lakes community has benefited from Luke’s desire to serve, this is demonstrated by his high level of involvement within the department, by being a mentor for new firefighters as well as having one of the highest responses to calls for service.”
He added, “Luke is dedicated to the Lino Lakes community and is continuously looking for ways to make the department stronger.”
In his nomination, Swenson wrote in part, “Luke shows his dedication to the city of Lino Lakes by being extremely active at his fire station. He is always willing to commit to new projects or anything that will make our agency better and stronger. Understanding that fire prevention is also an important part of firefighting, Luke has been a vital participant in our community fire education and is always willing to step up and work public fire education events.”
Evens said he was surprised to learn he received the award, as he didn’t know he was nominated.
“I do it to be a part of and help the community that I live in,” Evens said. “I try my best to be a strong member of the Lino Lakes Public Safety team and am grateful to be recognized for that with this award.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
