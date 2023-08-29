Legion awards Officer of the Year

American Legion Post 566 is honoring one individual who is making a difference in the community through police work.
The Legion recently visited the Centennial Lakes Police Governing Board meeting to present the Outstanding Police Officer of the Year Award to Cpl. Jon Krueger.
Each year the American Legion recognizes local police officers and firefighters from the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) and Centennial Fire District. The candidates then have the chance to compete at the state and, potentially, at the national level.
“Most times when we get to meet these fine people, it is usually in our darkest hours … It’s great to recognize their dedication and commitment to the community,” said outgoing Legion Cmdr. Paul Lesch.
Krueger has served with the CLPD for 26 years. He always knew he wanted to be a police officer, so he joined the U.S Marine Corps with the hope that it would prepare him for a career in law enforcement. After serving for four years, he enrolled in college to obtain his police officer license. While in college, he began his career as a reserve officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department.
In 1997, Krueger was hired as a part-time police officer with CLPD. Shortly after being hired, he was promoted to a full-time police officer. In 2021, Krueger achieved the position of corporal.
“Over the past 26 years plus, Jon has become a field trainer, a use-of-force instructor and a firearms instructor. These duties and responsibilities are extremely important, as the positions deal directly with new officers,” said Captain Pat Aldrich. “He has been a great mentor and has been able to pass down his knowledge and experience to younger officers.”
For several years, Krueger has served CLPD’s liaison for commercial vehicle inspections, and he has also served as the liaison to the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network.
Throughout his career, Krueger has received several lifesaving awards. In 2017, he received a Meritorious Honor Award for his response to an incident involving two individuals who were victims of gunshot wounds. He arrived on scene to find a woman lying outside of a car on her back who had three gunshot wounds. The other victim was seated in the vehicle and had two gunshot wounds. Krueger immediately rendered medical treatment to the victims and provided comfort by providing a warm blanket before they were loaded into an ambulance.
After the chaotic interaction, Krueger was tasked with maintaining scene security for several hours while the incident was investigated.
“Most of the general public does not understand the responsibility, the expectation and the ability to multitask, and the stress of life-threatening measures officers encounter on a regular basis,” Aldrich said.
