Legion awards Officer of the Year

Centennial Lakes Police Chief James Mork poses for a photo with corporal Jon Krueger. Krueger was selected as the Legion outstanding officer of the year.

 Contributed

American Legion Post 566 is honoring one individual who is making a difference in the community through police work. 

The Legion recently visited the Centennial Lakes Police Governing Board meeting to present the Outstanding Police Officer of the Year Award to Cpl. Jon Krueger. 

