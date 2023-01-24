LINO LAKES — The corner of Main Street and Sunset Avenue will look a bit rounder in 2024. The intersection is scheduled for a roundabout redesign in the next year. Community residents are invited to learn about the project at a public open house at Sunrise Elementary School in Blaine Jan. 25.
It’s estimated that more than 12,800 vehicles use the intersection daily, and the location has a history of collisions including right-angle, rear-end and run-off-the-road crashes. A roundabout redesign would help regulate traffic by minimizing contact points and all but eliminating high-speed right-angle and head-on crashes.
