Come election season, voters tend to hear a lot about races for president, governor, state senator and representative, but the ballot choices for county sheriff don’t get as much airtime.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) is hosting and recording candidate forums for races all throughout the state.
“This ‘meet the candidate’ forum is about informing voters. It is held to provide voters an opportunity to hear from candidates on important issues and compare their ideas,” said LWV Moderator Leslie Waterhouse.
One of those forums is for the race of Anoka County Sheriff. Both candidates, Paul Lenzmeier and Brad Wise, participated. Waterhouse first asked a couple of questions compiled by the LWV and then asked 10 questions submitted by members of the public.
Q.What is your motivation to run for this office, and what experience or knowledge would help you serve effectively?
Lenzmeier explained that he has been with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years. He started as a community service officer at the age of 18 and has worked his way through the ranks. He currently serves as a senior commander.
“I started in administration working with all six divisions of our office. I learned the roles and responsibilities of our office and I really have an appreciation and respect for the complexities of the sheriff’s office,” he said. “My experience and institutional knowledge sets me apart and has prepared me to lead the sheriff’s office.” He added that running for sheriff is “his calling.”
Wise explained that for the last 11 years he has served as police chief for the city of Coon Rapids. He resigned in July to focus on his campaign efforts, but as chief he was responsible for the overall operation of the department, which included the oversight of 100 employees, 71 of whom are sworn officers.
Wise said his motivation for running for sheriff comes down to influence. “I want to influence events, both within the ACSO and the level of public service it provides to keep our citizens safe,” he said. “Secondly, I’m interested in influencing events around the state in that there is this negative narrative about law enforcement that needs to get aggressively addressed, particularly in the Legislature, in the way the public talks about the profession; otherwise, we are going to be in a serious situation if young people aren’t interested in pursuing law enforcement careers.”
Q. What are your goals for the future of Anoka County?
Wise said his goals include the overall function of the sheriff’s office, keeping the ACSO a fun place to work and boosting morale.
“One of my mantras at Coon Rapids was to do great work and to have fun while we were doing it. The only way I will have fun at work is if the people at work enjoy their jobs; that is essential to the operation,” Wise said, adding that in order to achieve great morale, deputies need a fair contract, the support of their citizens and support from the administration. Wise said he would implement a “360 review,” which provides supervisors the chance to do performance evaluations on their subordinates, but also allows subordinances a chance to do performance evaluations on their supervisors.
Lenzmeier said his goal was to be a “people sheriff” while maintaining law and order. “I’m focused on community-focused public safety, and that philosophy, that is all about bringing people together … “We have seen a divisive tone throughout our country, throughout our state and here in Anoka County. I feel called to be an ambassador for community,” he said. “We have seen crime trends increase, and law enforcement has been very aggressive to stomp those out, but there is an overarching darkness on our doorstep. There is a desire for some to create disorder and chaos in our communities and our society. I will build community here in Anoka County and I will maintain law and order.”
Q. What do you see as the most significant public safety issue facing the residents of Anoka County, and what solutions do you offer?
Wise said one of the biggest issues facing the county is the influence of things going on the other side of the river, where law enforcement doesn’t receive as much support as in Anoka County. He mentioned that the city of Brooklyn Park had 200 random shooting incidents in 2021, whereas Coon Rapids saw 10.
“The reality is on that side of the river, the officers do not feel the support of elected officials publicly. I’m sure they are getting support privately from the citizens, but it impacts their work, and if they don’t feel a passion for the kind of service where it makes a difference in crime rates, you experience things like 200 shootings in a year.”
Lenzmeier said Anoka County is concerned about the rising crime rates, and his solution is to hold criminals accountable.
“They are concerned about the increase in crime trends that we are seeing. They are concerned about the news when you see what is happening in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs, and they don’t want that to happen here,” he said. “They see the occasional things that happen here in Anoka County, and they want assurance that we are going to hold a strict line on law and order and we are going to keep them safe … That will be my focus in working with the judicial system, to make sure that we have accountability for those that want to victimize our communities.”
