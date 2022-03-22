Lead and loons: A toxic relationship

Did you know that one lead sinker can kill a loon?
One in five loons die a slow and painful death of lead poisoning from fishing tackle. And it’s not just loons. Lead poisons eagles, trumpeter swans and some mammals as well.
Kelly Amoth, program administrator for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPC), gave a Zoom presentation on the Get the Lead Out program at the Shoreview Environmental Quality Committee speaker series March 16.
Get the Lead Out is an educational program to protect and restore the population of loons in Minnesota by reducing their exposure to lead-based fishing tackle. This outreach effort will run until 2023.
Amoth said loons mostly eat fish, but will occasionally dine on frogs, toads or leeches.
“If you’re an angler, you know that fish aren’t always on the top of the water,” Amoth said. “Fish can be deep, and loons have a great ability to dive. They are known as the great northern diver. They can dive up to 130 feet and can hold their breath for up to five minutes.”
Amoth said one way loons are exposed to lead is by feeding on fish that are being reeled in by an angler, or fish that have broken free with tackle still attached. Another way is that lead weights fall to the bottom of the lake and the loon ingests the lead along with the pebbles needed as grit to aid in digestion.
“They will pick up small rocks, but they will also pick up lost fishing tackle,” Amoth said. “Any fishing tackle that was lost yesterday, or 60 years ago, is still there at the bottom of the lake. It’s not going anywhere, and it becomes pollution.”
Once lead tackle is ingested, it is broken down in the gizzard and passes into the bloodstream and organs.
“The current nationwide estimate right now is about 25% of loon death is caused by lead poisoning,” Amoth said. “That’s all human behavior. So it’s just changing our behaviors and our buying habits to make a switch to lead-free to prevent those deaths.”
She noted there has not been a single case where a loon has recovered from lead poisoning.
To decrease lead pollution to loons, Amoth said people can buy lead-free tackle, recycle lead tackle properly and share about the danger of lead to wildlife. Anglers can protected themselves from lead when fishing and hunting by washing their hands before eating and drinking.
The MPC is currently working with over 40 partners for lead collection, including lake associations, environmental nonprofits and county household hazardous waste facilities.
Amoth said Shoreview has a fishing lead tackle drop-off box at Sucker Channel.
“It’s been doing pretty well,” she said. “We’ve collected over 2 pounds of lead, which is great, because that is lead that will not go into our lakes.”
Zoom participant Nicki Bentley asked what steps are being taken currently to get lead-free tackle in more stores and bait shops in Minnesota.
Amoth said they are in the final stages of working on a retailer rebate program with bait shop owners and are hoping to get that program up and running by this year’s fishing opener.
“The goal is protecting our loons and making sure that their population remains strong for many years to come,” Amoth said.
For a list of manufacturers and retailers of lead-free tackle, go to https://bit.ly/3wcU51d.
