Landings of Lexington residents want their voices heard

LEXINGTON — Some residents who live at the Landings of Lexington on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road want their voices to be heard about several ongoing issues.
“I’m standing by my people, because we deserve to be treated like everybody else,” said resident Amal Abdi.
The Quad Community Press previously reported on problems with parking, safety and alleged discrimination back in July 2020. Now, two years later, residents say they are still facing many of the same problems.
Some of the Somali residents say they feel targeted and discriminated against by property management (Dominium) and other Landings residents. Several residents shared they are encouraged by property management to not call 911, but rather call the police department’s non-emergency number. Centennial Lake Police Chief James Mork explained that whether residents call 911 or the non-emergency number doesn’t make much of a difference: if police are called, he said, they will respond.
“Dominium punishes us (when we call) 911,” resident Filson Barkad explained. “They said the city tells them that they cannot call the police more than one time during the lease term.” If residents do call 911, they say they are threatened with eviction.
Resident Yasmin Mohamud said that she had to call 911 when her daughter had a mental breakdown. She said she was put on probation and has been on a month-to-month lease now instead of an annual lease. “The police’s job is to protect us. You should call 911 when you feel a certain type of way,” she said.
In addition to fear of retaliation if they call 911, residents said they do not feel safe. Many of the residents have had issues with property damage, including profanities being keyed into their cars. Some residents have also had unpleasant experiences with other Landings residents, but say that even though those problems are reported to management (and sometimes police), the residents who they perceive as threatening are still allowed to live at Landings.
Resident Hoda Abdi, whose son was assaulted on the property this fall, said the person who assaulted him still lives there. Furthermore, she reported, when the resident sees Abdi, the resident tells her things like, “I will shoot you” and “I will kill you.” For the safety of her children, Hoda says she now drives her children to school in St. Paul. She is planning to move at the end of the school year.
“If we report it to management, they don’t do anything, but then we are not supposed to call the cops … We are constantly looking over our shoulders,” Amal Abdi said. “I feel like this is the worst decision I ever made by moving here. The apartments are beautiful, there is great schooling, everything is close by. When I moved here (from Minneapolis) I thought everything was going to change. It would be a new start … I feel like I moved into hell.”
Twice each year, Landings residents have to undergo inspections of their apartments. The residents say they feel like property management is more concerned about whether a refrigerator is clean or if there is a fingerprint on a wall, rather than the safety and well-being of residents.
Amal Abdi explained that during her recent inspection, which she failed, she was expecting management to check for things that were damaged or broken, not whether every crumb was picked up out of the fridge and fingerprints weren’t on walls.
Mohamud added, “I’ve never had an apartment be in your business like that.”
If an inspection fails, residents say they are put on probation, their lease is not renewed and they live in constant fear of eviction. “I feel like we are in a cage, like we are animals. We don’t feel free. We don’t feel like we live in an apartment,” Amal Abdi explained.
The residents also can’t help but notice when property management refers to Somali residents with terms such as “they, them, you guys and your people.” Resident Khadro Ahmed said she has often been told by management “you guys don’t listen.”
Paula Prahl, vice president of public affairs for Dominium, said the city of Lexington has had concerns about the number of police calls generated at Landings. However, she noted, that does not mean that residents are told to not call 911 in the case of an emergency. She explained that there is no stipulation in leases that a resident can only call 911 once during the term, and she guessed there might be a misunderstanding or some sort of language barrier.
“We want residents to call the police, and I think the police even want them to call the police if they are not safe or have an issue,” Prahl explained. “We have had some residents calling the police for things that you and I typically wouldn’t call the police for, so we have been trying to work with people to help them understand when do you call the police and when don’t you call the police.”
In terms of the biannual inspections, Prahl said it is not a one-and-done type of approach, and residents are given plenty of time to correct any issues that are found before it would ever reach the eviction level. “Inspections are for everybody’s safety; if one unit is attracting vermin and stuff like that, every unit gets it,” she said. “So, we try to make sure that that the units are maintained at least in some level of decorum.”
In an effort to help bridge communication barriers, Prahl said Dominium hired one staff member who is Somali and speaks Somali to assist at various properties.
“We have spent a lot of time trying to make sure that we are able to help residents to the extent we that we can … We do definitely want our residents, especially in a new property like this, to feel acclimated to the city and to feel connected,” Prahl said. “I think we’ve tried to be a bridge between the city.”
Mayor Mike Murphy explained that an invoice for an ordinance violation has been sent to Dominium in the past regarding excessive police calls, but the city in no way fines Dominium for legitimate calls for emergency services. He explained that if an elevator was out of service, emergency services would be called, or if children were messing with buttons in the elevators, emergency services would be dispatched.
“The reason they received an ordinance violation was they were calling us for things that management should have been handling, not for a violation of using 911,” Murphy explained. “To my knowledge, at least from my office, there is no standing policy, whether it is written or verbal, that says people shouldn’t be using 911 out of that building. If somebody feels like they need call the police, they need to call the police or EMS or fire if need be.”
Murphy said he wants Landings residents to feel welcome and safe in the city.
“We understand that people have cultural differences, they come from all walks of life, and our city does not discriminate and we do not tolerate that type of stuff that goes on whatsoever,” he said. If discrimination is in fact taking place, Murphy explained, that would be a violation of Dominium’s conditional use permit for the property and the city attorney would get involved.
“We want everybody living in that building to be welcome in Lexington,” he said, adding that he plans to talk with building management to set up a meeting with residents.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
