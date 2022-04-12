A dream that Christine Lindsey has had since she was 8 years old will finally come to fruition this June.
Lindsey, 50, has owned La’ Unique Boutique located in Circle Pines for six years; however, her business has been around in some shape or form for two decades. She is busy preparing for her first big fashion show, which will feature four of her clothing collections. “This is a fantasy come true,” she said.
Lindsey is the second-youngest of 15 siblings. When she was growing up, she was always interested in what her mother and sisters were wearing. “I used to dress up all the time. I would change 10 times a day,” she recalled.
Lindsey’s mother was into upcycling and redesigning, and taught her how to sew. “I had a lot of Barbie dolls and I didn’t have any clothes for them, so my mother would cut out a piece of fabric and show me how to make clothes for them,” she said. “With this one design, I made long dresses, short dresses, ponchos.”
“It gradually started becoming my passion,” she said. “By age 15, I thought I was Lisa Bonet on “The Cosby Show.” I would watch the show just to see what she had on.”
As a teenager, Lindsey made money doing hair. After she graduated from high school, she attended cosmetology school but never finished. At the age of 30, she decided to pursue the passion she had long ago left behind and started a beauty salon in her home.
Over time she taught herself different sewing techniques, crocheting and knitting. “I did not go anywhere without my crochet needle in my bag,” she said, laughing. Lindsey recalls going to the library to check out sewing books and getting up early in the morning to watch sewing programs.
The business expanded to include alterations, jewelry and shoes, and kept outgrowing the spaces she used for her work. Eventually she found the Circle Pines location, where she is able to have a work space and a show room.
During the height of the pandemic, Lindsey wasn’t sure whether her business was going to survive, because most of her income came from alterations for weddings and proms. She started making a variety of face masks, which she shipped all across the U.S. “It was a little depressing … I was sitting at the sewing machine making all of these masks,” she recalled.
Lindsey had to get a full-time job, but her business survived COVID-19 and is now thriving. She is a full-time machine operator at Metro Mold & Design in Rogers by night, and a creator during the day.
Her two favorite things to do are making women’s blazers and deconstructing denim to turn the fabric into other items, like skirts. “I love taking something and ripping it apart — it’s just so satisfying,” she said.
Lindsey’s goal is to always make sure that her customers feel “wonderful and appreciated.”
Circle Pines resident Paulette Torgerson was Lindsey’s very first customer. She decided to check out the business the day the doors opened, which happened to be in the middle of a snowstorm.
“I saw the store and I was curious about what it was like,” she recalled. “It was just beautiful.”
Over the years, Torgerson has remained a loyal customer, and is now a friend. Lindsey has made Torgerson clothes, hemmed her husband’s pants, re-covered her chairs, made her curtains and more.
“She has made all of my clothes because I don’t like none of the clothes in the stores,” Torgerson explained. “She will sell it off the rack, or if it doesn’t fit, she will make it the way you want it … I can walk in there and know I will get what I want.”
After the fashion show this June, Lindsey plans to change her business name to House of La’ Unique to encompass how her business has grown and evolved. She makes a variety of home accessories like chair coverings and has now tapped into making candles and painting.
Lindsey’s ultimate goal is to open up her own clothing factory.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.