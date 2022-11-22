Kids meaning for the season

Genevieve Strehlow, 6, of Mahtomedi, is the winner of the Press Publications Thanksgiving artwork challenge. Also pictured is second-place winner (top right) Evelyn Wald, 10, of Blaine, and third-place winner (bottom right) Amelia Derkey, 6, of Dellwood.

 Contributed

Meet the artist behind the Thanksgiving-inspired artwork challenge 

This year for our Thanksgiving issue, Press Publications teamed up with local artist Frank Zeller to host an artwork challenge. Youth ages 3 to 10 were invited to submit a drawing that depicts their perspective of the Thanksgiving holiday. Zeller pitched the idea of the artwork contest to replace the longstanding tradition Press Publications has had in printing a coloring page in the newspaper and having children color it in.

Kids meaning for the season.

For over 20 years, area artist Frank Zeller has taught water color painting.
Download PDF Kids meaning for the season-Thanksgiving Contest Submissions

