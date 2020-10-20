A team of three occupational therapists at Golden Lake Elementary School put their heads together and found a creative solution to keep students moving during a school year where students are largely confined to their classrooms.
Although the concept is not necessarily new, it is a bit more permanent. In previous years, occupational therapists Therese Patterson, Amy Carlson and Emily Hohenshell have created sensory motor paths on the pavement with chalk. This year, however, they got permission to use paint. Now the path doesn’t have to be recreated every time it rains.
“It’s a great sensory break for them. They can get outside, move and get back into class and learn,” Patterson said. “It's really hard for kids to play with each other right now while keeping their distance. The running and the games that they used to play they are not able to do as much.” Some parts of the playground, she said, are not used at all because the children can’t be that close together.
She added, “This is just another way for them to sort of do something together, but still independently. I think because they're not able to move, run, play and do sports, their bodies need it even more now. It's a natural part of being a kid — to run and play and be outside, and this helps them get to do that in a different way that's safe.”
The sensory motor path is a series of images painted along the sidewalk. Students have to perform different motions, depending on the image. For example, on the painted sunflower, students must jump from leaf to leaf until they reach the top of the flower.
Students in grades K-5, and even preschoolers, are enjoying the path. Patterson said many of the students need a break at least once a day, some of them twice a day. Breaks are usually 10-15 minutes long. The number of breaks, and what designs the students interact with, depend on the student’s needs.
“We watch the students and we read them. Some kids arrive at school and they need a break right away to settle down and start learning. Some kids arrive at school and they can be in class for an hour or two and then they need a break because they've sat for so long,” Patterson explained. “We monitor the student and when they start to struggle, we try to be proactive about it so we're not waiting until they can't function anymore. We try to get them before they are starting to have issues.”
Hohenshell said the path has really brought a sense of community to the school, as she has seen students she has worked with on the path teach their friends what to do for each design.
Patterson said it seems that the students are a lot more interested in going outside and often more eager to do the exercises outside with the path versus indoors.
Carlson noted, “I think they do come back calmer and more relaxed, and part of it is because they get to go outside and that makes the big difference. It just a change of environment for them for a few minutes and then back to class.”
Paraprofessionals, teachers and community members are also using and enjoying the path. Carlson said she heard from a friend who lives near the school that the path is in use every night.
The sensory motor path was such a hit at Golden Lake Elementary that a path has now also been created at the Centennial Early Childhood Center (attached to Rice Lake Elementary School).
With winter right around the corner, the occupational therapists are going to have to put thinking caps on once again to come up with another opportunity for students to move and take breaks. Shovels may be involved.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm
