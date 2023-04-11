Kicking Grass: Native plantings foster environmental health

Replacing ordinary grass with native plants invites wildlife, while allowing us to water less often. Pollinators like this bumble beelove Rough blazing star (Liatris aspera), which does well in dry, sandy soils. (Photo by Roy Heilman)

 Contributed

For over 50 years, Earth Day has fostered awareness and action for the health of the environment. In that time, it has served to encourage large-scale efforts, like national and worldwide advocacy as well as localized work, in acts as simple as planting a tree.

The Earth Day theme for 2023 is “Invest in Our Planet.” One of their suggestions for homeowners is to “Plant native species and pollinators to support biodiversity and beautify your outdoor living space.” This is not a new idea; homeowners have been incorporating, and even replacing their lawns with, native plants for years.

