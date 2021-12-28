Jury trials have been set for a brother and sister who were allegedly involved in the homicide of a Lino Lakes man.
Melissa Madelyne Zielinski, 48, of Sandstone, was charged with first-degree murder (with intent while committing a felony) and murder in the second degree (with intent) in August 2020. Melissa’s brother, Nicholas Walter Zielinski, 44, of Hermantown, also received the same charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lino Lakes man came home Aug. 27, 2020, to find two unknown individuals in his residence; one was later identified by authorities as Nicholas Zielinski. After the individuals left, the man found his gravely injured 22-year-old son lying on the floor. The victim, Karl Mitchell Henderson, 22, had been shot in the abdomen and was declared dead by first responders.
As the investigation continued to identify the female involved, officers spoke with a number of people who independently reported that the female was likely to be Mr. Zielinski’s sister. Officers obtained cell phone tracking information for both siblings’ phones. The tracking data shows the phone belonging to Nicholas traveling from the Duluth area to the Twin Cities on the day of the shooting; the phone belonging to Melissa was in the Twin Cities metro area that morning. Later in the day, both phones were shown to be in the immediate area of the shooting within the appropriate time frame.
In addition, an outgoing text message on Melissa’s phone read, “We are going to collect some money owed to me hopefully.”
Melissa entered a plea of not guilty on the second-degree murder charge in October 2020 and another plea of not guilty on the first-degree murder charge in December 2021. Nicholas entered a plea of not guilty to the second-degree murder charge in June 2021.
Melissa’s jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10; Nicholas’ jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.
— Shannon Granholm
