The pandemic has been particularly challenging for people with disabilities. But one group of students has not let that get in the way of accomplishing their goals.
Twenty-two students, ages 18-21, are enrolled in the Journey Transitions program in the Centennial School District this year. Seven of those students have elected to continue the program at home due to their own personal circumstances, but the remaining students continue to learn in person, attend post-secondary classes and work jobs.
“This year’s group has suffered. COVID has really taken its toll on folks with disabilities.
Just the community in general is shut down,” said Centennial teacher Dan DeRuyck. “Our entire program is dependent on things in the community, and with that being shut down, these folks have not only survived, but they have managed to thrive. When COVID lets up and this is over and the sun starts shining again, these kids are going to be able to tackle the world.”
In order to qualify for the Journey program, a student must have a disability. DeRuyck said the most common disabilities are autism spectrum disorder and developmental cognitive delays. The program focuses on three areas of transition, including independent living, employment and post-secondary training.
“We see ability levels— from ‘I’m going to work on tying my shoes,’ to ‘I’m going to work on feeding myself,’ all the way up to ‘I’m going to get a driver’s license,’ (and) ‘I’m going to get my own apartment,’” DeRuyck said.
The program is housed in the Centennial Area Learning Center (CALC) and is tailored to each student’s specific needs. Some students take career and technical program classes at Century College, while others obtain internships or work experiences in various settings.
“It is difficult to explore careers and vocations when you are not going to leave the house, so we have had to be very creative,” DeRuyck explained.
For the past six years, students in the program have grown and sold tomato plants. This year, they have added a couple more varieties and plan to deliver the plants. All of the proceeds will go directly to the students. Students who are at home have also been involved by helping with plant labels and organization.
Some students have also been involved in preparing and distributing meals to families in need amid the pandemic.
“The meals that they put together are the meals that go out to the community. Those are the meals that are keeping people fed,” DeRuyck said. “Our students are absolutely a necessity to keep that program running due to lack of staff and a high demand.”
This is Jenna Warren’s first year in the Journey program. Warren, 19, is one of the students involved with meal distribution. “My job is working in the kitchen at the middle school and bagging lunches,” she said. “I like being (a part of) the community by making them, and I love working.”
This is Brandie Johnson’s third year in the program. Johnson, 20, says the program has helped her immensely. Her current job is cleaning at the Centennial Ice Arena.
“The Journey program has pushed me to accomplish life goals,” she said. “I am learning to get out on my own and be more independent.”
Robbie Montgomery, who will turn 20 next month, has been enrolled in the Journey program for two years. He is currently a welder at Noble Welding in Centerville.
“I like my job because it’s something I know, and I learn something new every day,” he said.
DeRuyck, and all of the staff involved in the program, have enjoyed seeing Journey students thrive and overcome the challenges tossed their way. He added the students have pride and determination.
“These kids are going to be extremely powerful with their employments skills when this is all over because of the accomplishments that they have managed to achieve while overcoming all of these obstacles — not just the disability, but the fact that the community has closed.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.